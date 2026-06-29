The young children of late Nollywood comic actor Mr Ibu recently featured on a live broadcast hosted by skit maker Carter Efe, where they were seen dancing

This new development happened just a few days after their mother publicly begged Nigerians online to help her pay for house rent and her children's school fees

The video of the children dancing generated mixed reactions from social media users, with some praising the entertainers for bringing them joy, while others accused them of clout chasing

The children of late Nollywood comic actor Mr Ibu were spotted dancing on skit maker Carter Efe's livestream over the weekend, days after their family's appeal for financial help went viral online.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Ibu's 5th wife, Stella Maris Okafor, and her children appeared in a viral video with Nigerian influencer King Mitchy, where she revealed that she could not afford her house rent, electricity bills or her children's school fees, which had forced the children out of school.

Social media users react as the children of late comic actor Mr Ibu feature in a viral video dancing with popular skit maker Carter Efe. Photo: realmribu/carter6f

Source: Instagram

The appeal sparked backlash from some of the late actor's other children, including his adopted daughter, Jasmine, as well as Nollywood figures such as actor Tenkobo and movie producer Stanley Ontop.

Despite the criticism, Legit.ng recently reported that the widow and her children received ₦7.5 million in donations from Nigerians following the appeal.

Just days later, the children showed up on Carter Efe's livestream, dancing energetically.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with many commending Carter Efe and King Mitchy for putting smiles on the children's faces, while also pointing out how much they resemble their late father.

Others, however, accused the two content creators of using the late movie star's children for content and clout chasing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mr Ibu's kids dancing on Carter Efe's show

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users shared different opinions about the live broadcast involving the children.

@BIG_KEYLOW commented:

"Use dem cashout smal before the issue go die down"

@TunachAdemola wrote:

"The boy dancing nah another Mr ibuh in the making😂😂😂"

@TrendfusionNG said:

"Isn't this ch!ld abuse? Nobody needs to sue these adults trying to exploit the vulnerabilities of young children"

@Moweyyyy184273 commented:

"So she bring them come live stream for the whole world to know say she help them Financially? Gutter behavior"

@Livinox_Gadget wrote:

"God bless Carter for lifting up this kid's spirit. A big honor to the late legend Mr. Ibu. These are the kind of things we wish to see in our society."

@AdamMus97651615 reacted:

"They wan use then trend"

@shemjlp said:

"Everything is content in this country,so suddenly you all want to use them for content 😏😏"

Netizens express divided opinions as late Mr Ibu's kids participate in a dancing session on a livestream just days after a viral donation plea. Photo: realmribu

Source: Instagram

Neighbour speaks about late actor Mr Ibu's wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman identified as @dekas_dekass on Instagram shared her personal experience of living in the same neighbourhood as Stella Maris Okafor.

The former neighbour defended the widow against online criticism regarding her late husband's finances by describing her as a humble and well-mannered person.

Validating her claims, she revealed that their children attended the same primary school.

Source: Legit.ng