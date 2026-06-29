A viral video of Regina Daniels raises eyebrows online as it made claims about her marriage to Ned Nwoko

The circulating caption linked the actress to a statement about divorce and property, drawing mixed reactions

A fact check revealed the video’s original context was different, raising questions about how the previous claim

A viral video featuring Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has sparked widespread debate online after it appeared to suggest she divorced at 24 and took half of her ex-husband Ned Nwoko’s property.

The clip, shared by a popular Nigerian blog, showed the actress dancing with a caption that read: “Married at age 19, divorced at 24, collect half of his property.”

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko trend amid new divorce claims. Credit: @nednwoko, @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The video quickly attracted the attention of many Nigerians, with social media users suggesting the implications of the statement, with different opinions on marriage, divorce and property rights.

However, a fact check by Legit.ng revealed that the video was originally posted in 2025 with a completely different caption written by the actress herself. In her own words, Daniels had captioned the clip:

“How I Dance When I remember I am a Next of Kin.”

Regina Daniels divorce saga sparks debate online. Credit: @reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

This clarification shows that the viral claim about divorce and property was false, as the caption circulating online had been altered.

See the fake video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels and her rumoured lover, Somadina Adinma, made waves online after their recent appearance at an event.

Recall that the movie star hosted her annual Children's Day in Asaba after a long break.

A video from the fun-filled event with primary and secondary pupils showed Somadina in attendance, as he and Regina Daniels sat beside each other to enjoy performances from the children.

However, fans did not fail to notice the interaction between the two as they trended online

Legit.ng also reported that Somadina Adinma, widely known as the alleged ex-boyfriend of Regina Daniels, broke his silence following the actress’ recent marital crisis with her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

This came just hours after a disturbing video of Regina Daniels surfaced online, in which she was seen visibly distressed and in tears.

In the viral clip, Regina was reportedly protected by her brother from a group of men allegedly sent by her husband.

The actress, who appeared shaken, cried out about enduring domestic abuse, saying she could no longer bear the pain.

Amid the unfolding drama, Somadina took to his social media page to highlight that he was trending on Elon Musk’s X.

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' edited video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

i.y.a.n.u.o.l.u.w.a.a said:

"Which property she collected? Thought she ran away."

gorgeous_pola said:

"Hahahahahha Was there a legal marriage that will enforce this law? Blesssss."

radig12 said:

"She go sure dey regret why she left, but shame no gree."

purity7198 said:

"Thought she said she was 17 then😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

iamqueenyess said:

"This an old video that someone edited. Una just wan drag her today wey be her son birthday."

lovergirlsofie said:

"She wasn’t married, she left with nothing not even her children lol."

Regina Daniels unfollows co-wife Laila Charani

Legit.ng earlier reported that all seemed not well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

Source: Legit.ng