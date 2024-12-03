Actor Somadina Adinma has showed his fans what his son looks like as they slayed in matching outfits

The movie star opened up on the age he wanted to have his son and his colleague and ex-girlfriend Regina Daniels reacted to it

His colleagues and fans shared their takes on the father and son moment, and they admitted the little boy is a replica of his dad

Nollywood actor Somadina Adinma wowed his fans and colleagues as he shared some photos of himself and his son Dinobi on his Instagram page.

Regina Daniels reacts to the cute photos Somadina posted of his son. Image credit: @adinmasomadina, @reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

Father and son wore matching outfits of white shirts and blue jeans trousers. The role interpreter noted that he wanted to have his child before he marked his 30th birthday and he achieved it.

The resemblance between Somadina and his son was striking and his fans commented on it. His colleague and ex-girlfriend Regina Daniels also reacted to the photos.

Recall that Somadina and Regina dated before they parted ways and she got married to politician and billionaire businessman Prince Ned Nwoko in 2019.

See Somadina's photos in the slides below:

Reactions to Somadina and his son's photos

Check out some of the reactions to Somadina Adinma and his son's photos below:

@rechaelokonkwo:

"Awww very adorable."

@regina.daniels:

"Daddy’s carbon copy."

@samuelsunking:

"@regina.daniels so emotional for you both."

@adinmasomadina:

"It’s not his birthday, I am just showing y'all my cute little human."

@gee4gifty____:

"Ahhh. The both of you look Face to Face. Infact you both look Immediately."

@walteranga:

"U been want deny am? See as you vomit urself….I will post 6yrs old picture so you will see and understand what I’m saying."

@princessorjiofficial:

"See fine people, father and son on point."

@tonze_promise:

"He looks exactly like you when are a child actor. Congratulations."

Regina Daniels gushes at Somadina's child

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina was happy to see that her former boyfriend Somadina Adinma had become a father to a cute baby.

The actor posted the picture of the boy while he was celebrating his birthday and the actress noticed it.

She commented by wishing the baby a happy birthday and she said that their baby had been revealed finally.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng