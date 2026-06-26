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Old Clip of Ycee Speaking on Dropping Out of School In 200 Level Trends Amid Olodo Uprising Remark
Music

Old Clip of Ycee Speaking on Dropping Out of School In 200 Level Trends Amid Olodo Uprising Remark

by  Shade Metibogun
3 min read
  • An old video of singer Ycee speaking about his educational background has surfaced online amid the controversy surrounding the singer
  • In the clip, the music artist commented on how education and intelligence are being perceived, using Peller as an example, which sparked reactions online
  • He also spoke about his academic performance and what eventually led to him dropping out in 200 level

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Nigerian singer Ycee has continued to trend following a recent viral interview.

In the interview, the rapper lamented what he described as a decline in the celebration of intelligence and academic excellence in society.

Rapper Ycee's old interview about his academic trends amid Olodo Uprising remark
Reactions to an old video of Ycee speaking on dropping out of school trends smid olodo uprising remark. Photo credit@iamycee/@peller089
Source: Instagram

According to him, modern culture now appears to prioritise accommodating people who are not academically inclined, to avoid making them feel excluded.

The discussion sparked widespread reactions online, with many social media users sharing mixed opinions about his remarks.

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Amid the controversy, an older interview in which he spoke about his academic background also resurfaced, drawing renewed attention to his past statements.

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Ycee speaks about dropping out of school

In the resurfaced interview, the Omo Alhaji crooner revealed that he dropped out of the University of Lagos in his 200 level.

He explained that he had accumulated several carryovers and eventually became uncomfortable continuing his studies.

Rapper Ycee's old interview about his academic trends amid Olodo Uprising remark
Rapper Ycee continues trending over his comments during an interview. Photo credit@aimycee
Source: Instagram

According to him, he decided to leave school while studying at the University of Lagos, adding that he likely would not have become a singer if he had completed his degree.

“I dey like 200 level, carryover wan carry me. It reached a point where I was no longer comfortable in school because the attention was getting too much. If I had finished from Unilag, I for don go do another thing.”

Peller reacts to Ycee’s comments

Recall that content creator Peller had reacted strongly to Ycee’s remarks after the singer mentioned his name during the interview. He expressed his displeasure on Instagram Stories, criticising the rapper and urging him to be more respectful.

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Peller also took issue with other celebrities who reshared the interview clip on social media.

Jarvis defends content creators

TikToker and AI personality Jarvis also weighed in, defending Peller and other content creators. In a video shared online, she argued that many educated young Nigerians who are active in digital content creation did not choose the space due to a lack of intelligence, but because economic conditions in the country have limited traditional opportunities.

Sharing more in a video, Jarvis rejected the suggestion made by Ycee that content creation is a refuge for uneducated people.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Ycee

Here are comments below:

@harjewole_mhi wrote:

"See person wey dey abuse peller werey so himself drop out."

@omogbolahan_5 shared:

"Just because you sabi speak another man’s language fluently, dem don automatically crown you as educated."

@anna664530 stated:

"See who Dey call pesin Olodo ooo."

@big_baby_wealthy reacted:

"So him be drop out kon they drag another person woo get at here."

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Ycee loses millions of naira to POS

Legit.ng had reported that rapper Ycee had recounted an unfortunate incident that happened to him in 2024 and what it cost him financially.

In some posts on his Instagram story, he stated that he lost millions of naira in 2024, and it was not the first time that such will be happening to him.

He called for a ban on POS and said that his bank has not given him an explanation about the missing money in his account.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

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