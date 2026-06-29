Alexx Ekubo's relative, Clinton, has finally reacted to infidelity allegations against his biological mother

The actor's family member went on to share a bold claim about Alexx's stepmother's affair with his father while married to his biological mother

Clinton's post comes following claims that Alexx Ekubo's biological parents' marriage ended due to allegations of infidelity involving his mother

A fresh wave of controversy has hit the late Alexx Ekubo's family as Clinton, a relative of the popular actor, responded to infidelity claims made against the deceased's biological mother.

In a strongly worded statement shared on his Facebook account on Monday, June 29, 2026, Clinton accused Alexx’s stepmother of manipulation and rewriting history to appear innocent.

Alexx Ekubo’s relative claims actor's stepmother was having affair with his father while married to his biological mother. Credit: clintonekubo/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Warning her to stop throwing stones while living in a glass house, Clinton narrated a detailed account of events, claiming Alexx's stepmother was romantically involved with his uncle (Alexx's father) while married to the actor's biological mother.

According to Clinton, the stepmother allegedly orchestrated stories of infidelity to poison Alexx's father's mind against his wife, eventually taking over the marriage.

“He that lives in a glass house should not throw a stone,” Clinton stated.

“Alex mother was never caught in the act of infidelity but rather suspected. Alex Ekubo step mother has been dating our uncle while chioma’s mother was still in marriage with our Uncle. The step mother has been a manipulator right from the beginning even before she entered our family. She was dating our uncle and succeeded in taking over the marriage by arranging infidelity story over chiomas mother to spoil our uncles mind against his wife.he said.

Alexx Ekubo addresses viral infidelity allegation against late Nollywood actor's biological mother.

Source: Instagram

He further alleged that after marrying into the family, the stepmother allegedly turned Alexx and Chioma against their biological mother, changed Chioma’s name from Ritanne to Chioma, and influenced major family decisions.

Clinton described her as “crafty” and accused her of causing enmity within the larger Ekubo Okwareke family.

“You turned Alexx and Chioma’s minds against their mother…” he added.

Clinton declared that the entire Ekubo Okwareke family has concluded an end to the alleged manipulations, issuing a stern warning:

“The entire family of Ekubo Okwareke have come to a conclusion that your manipulations end this day. Enough is enough. And if I hear pim… I will bring out more facts and pictures to back them up.”

Clinton's response comes after it was alleged that the marriage between late actor Alexx Ekubo’s biological parents ended due to allegations of infidelity involving his mother when he was still a toddler, after which he was raised by his father.

According to the claims, his biological mother only returned to settle permanently in Nigeria about two years ago, when Alexx was already 38 years old.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Clinton Ekubo called out Alexx Ekubo's stepmother, demanding answers to the controversy surrounding his death.

Clinton Ekubo's post, reacting to the infidelity claim against Alexx Ekubo's biological mother, is below:

How people reacted to Clinton Ekubo's post

The unfolding drama has again sparked reactions on social media. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

Mary Kanu Ukpabi commented:

"I said it, that this woman may be secretly dating Alex father. Today, i pray, every side chick around my marriage working so hard to push me out in other to take over, holy Ghost fire with Thunder destroy them."

Rose David said:

"Please stop all this sir , his death is heartbreaking it's not necessary now."

Rita Chimfurumnaya comments

"It could be the spirit of Alex fighting from great beyond.... No one wants to die especially a young guy that loves life!! See it's better to watch because the dead is not happy..... Once someone dies he or she sees what led to his or her death!!! Anwu anwu akwuru Na eziokwu!!!

Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister speaks up

Legit.ng also reported that late actor Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister Chioma broke her silence days after her brother’s burial.

A throwback video showed the siblings dancing together at a family function as the woman poured her heart.

This was after a relative of the late Alexx alleged troubling details surrounding his death.

Source: Legit.ng