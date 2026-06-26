Tenkobo accused Mr Ibu's wife of repeatedly using the late actor's name while appealing for financial support

The comic actor questioned what happened to properties and investments Mr Ibu allegedly acquired during his lifetime

Tenkobo shared details of his relationship with Mr Ibu and disclosed why his conversation with the late actor's son pushed him to speak publicly

Nollywood comic actor Fred Ebere, popularly known as Tenkobo, has slammed Stella Maris Okafor, the youngest wife of late veteran actor Mr Ibu (John Okafor), telling her to stop dragging her late husband's name in the mud.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the late actor's widow, while speaking with Nigerian influencer King Mitchy in a viral video, appealed for help, saying she could not pay her house rent, electricity bills or her children's school fees, which led to the children dropping out of school.

Tenkobo questions what happened to Mr Ibu's properties as he reacts to his widow's video. Photo: tenkobo1/realmribu/beri_grizou

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a long video shared on his Instagram page on June 25, actor Tenkobo, who described himself as Mr Ibu's close colleague and family friend, accused Stella Okafor of using her late husband's name and fame to extort the public.

He claimed she and other family members had sold off Ibu's properties without accounting for the proceeds.

The comic star questioned why Mr Ibu's wife had not considered working for herself rather than relying solely on her late husband's name.

"Does it mean that because you are the wife of a legend, you should not work, get handwork, or have something doing? What if Ibu is not an actor?"

According to Tenkobo, he had spoken on the phone with Mr Ibu's first son, Valentine Okafor, who is in his late 30s, after seeing Stella's video, and the young man broke down during their conversation.

Tenkobo said Mr Ibu's widow had made similar videos in the past, even while the late movie star was alive, and that the matter had been resolved between them at the time.

Tenkobo speaks on Mr Ibu's investments and raises fresh concerns about the late actor's estate. Photo: tenkobo1/realmribu

Source: Instagram

The Igbo-born comic actor further disputed claims that Chelsea was Mr Ibu's only daughter, noting that the late actor had another daughter in her late 20s who carried his photo frame at the burial.

"Now claiming that Chelsea is the only daughter, na lie. Mr Ibu has plenty children. His first girl is in her late 20s. She’s the one who carried his photo frame during the burial."

Tenkobo insisted that Mr Ibu had invested wisely in landed properties before his death, and asked who had sold them off and what had become of the money realised from the sales.

"That man made money from Nollywood, and he invested the money. One of the greatest problems wey Ibu get na family, both his immediate brother and his wives and sons. Ibu tried very hard to invest. The question now is, who sold all the landed properties that he invested in? He bought plenty of land and houses. Did he sell them before he died? No be una still sell all his properties? After selling those properties, what did you do with the money?"

Watch Tenkobo's full video below:

Mr Ibu's son accuses stepmom Stella Okafor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Ibu’s third son, Somtochukwu Okafor, made serious allegations against Stella Okafor regarding the control of his late father's estate.

The young man claimed that the widow secretly sold their father's Lagos house for 60 million without sharing the proceeds.

Somtochukwu also alleged that Stella kept all the public donations amounting to 66 million meant for the actor's medical treatment for herself and her children.

Source: Legit.ng