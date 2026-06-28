The Nigerian stock market closed with the All-Share Index declining 1.65% and market capitalisation falling to N148.91 trillion

Financial Services stocks dominated trading activity, accounting for 65.53% of total turnover by volume

Market breadth remained negative as 22 equities gained, while 57 declined, with Trans-Nationwide Express leading the decliners

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed the week on a negative note, as the All-Share Index declined by 1.65% while market capitalisation fell by 1.60% to close at N148.905 trillion on Friday, June 26.

A total turnover of 2.324 billion shares valued at N134.486 billion was recorded in 249,328 deals on the floor of the Exchange during the week, compared with 3.075 billion shares worth N254.614 billion traded in 287,157 deals in the previous week.

Investors lose market value as NGX All-Share Index slides weekly Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Breakdown of market performance

Data from NGX shows that the Financial Services Industry, measured by volume, led trading activity with 1.523 billion shares valued at N47.542 billion exchanged in 105,230 deals. The sector accounted for 65.53% of total equity turnover volume and 35.35% of total turnover value.

The ICT Industry followed with 198.821 million shares worth N32.622 billion traded in 29,905 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry ranked third with a turnover of 151.635 million shares valued at N10.933 billion in 23,951 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume was led by Access Holdings Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, and Chams Holding Company Plc, which accounted for 485.749 million shares worth N7.656 billion in 17,843 deals, representing 20.90% of total equity turnover volume and 5.69% of total value.

Market sentiment remained bearish during the week, with 22 equities recording price appreciation, higher than 11 equities in the previous week. However, 57 equities declined in price, lower than 78 recorded in the previous week, while 67 equities closed unchanged, compared with 57 in the previous week.

Top price gainers

MCNichols Plc: N6.80 to N8.60 (+N1.80, 26.47%)

International Energy Insurance Plc: N5.06 to N5.79 (+N0.73, 14.43%)

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc: N115.55 to N127.90 (+N12.35, 10.69%)

First HoldCo Plc: N55.00 to N60.50 (+N5.50, 10.00%)

Airtel Africa Plc: N3,962.60 to N4,358.80 (+N396.20, 10.00%)

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc: N155.75 to N171.20 (+N15.45, 9.92%)

Tripple Gee and Company Plc: N3.36 to N3.69 (+N0.33, 9.82%)

Chapel Hill Denham Nigerian Infrastructure Debt Fund: N129.00 to N135.00 (+N6.00, 4.65%)

University Press Plc: N5.45 to N5.70 (+N0.25, 4.59%)

Zenith Bank Plc: N110.00 to N114.95 (+N4.95, 4.50%)

Nigerian stock market faces selling pressure as index falls 1.65% Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Top price decliners

Trans-Nationwide Express Plc: N4.48 to N3.28 (-N1.20, -26.79%)

DEAP Capital Management & Trust Plc: N4.89 to N3.75 (-N1.14, -23.31%)

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc: N10.10 to N8.05 (-N2.05, -20.30%)

Aradel Holdings Plc: N1,750.00 to N1,417.50 (-N332.50, -19.00%)

Regency Assurance Plc: N0.97 to N0.79 (-N0.18, -18.56%)

Academy Press Plc: N8.10 to N6.70 (-N1.40, -17.28%)

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc: N7.14 to N6.00 (-N1.14, -15.97%)

DAAR Communications Plc: N1.81 to N1.53 (-N0.28, -15.47%)

UPDC Plc: N3.80 to N3.25 (-N0.55, -14.47%)

Royal Exchange Plc: N1.53 to N1.31 (-N0.22, -14.38%)

5 steps to buy Dangote refinery shares

Legit.ng had earlier outlined steps Nigerians could take to prepare for the anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Dangote Group’s refinery.

Otedola disclosed plans to invest as much as $100 million in the refinery through a private placement ahead of the public listing.

Aliko Dangote indicated that the refinery’s listing is expected to commence in September 2026.

Source: Legit.ng