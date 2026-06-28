Shade Okoya broke her silence after allegations about her marriage surfaced online

The billionaire's wife shared a fierce message, sparking widespread discussion.

Her post has since fueled fresh reactions, leaving many eager to know what prompted the statement

Shade Okoya, wife of billionaire businessman Razaq Okoya, has addressed swirling allegations about her marriage with a cryptic but firm message.

An anonymous Instagram blogger, Cutie Julls, had hinted that Mrs Okoya was involved in an affair with a younger man.

Shade Okoya breaks her silence with bold message after affair claims. Credit: @shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

In response, Shade took to her Instagram page, sharing a video where she declared her faith in divine justice rather than human judgment.

In her words:

“I leave every unseen battle in God’s hands. He alone knows the truth, He alone judges perfectly, and His justice never fails.

No lie outlives the truth, and no injustice escapes His perfect judgment. May every soul reap only what it has sown, Amen. #ShadeOkoya #NoSleepForTheWicked”

See her post below:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shade Okoya became a trending topic online after she was spotted at a highbrow event in Lagos.

The Managing Director of Eleganza Group was seen donning an exclusive burgundy attire as she looked gorgeous in her luxury ensemble.

Mrs Okoya walked elegantly into the event premises, but what caught the attention of many was how she gracefully greeted the array of royal dignitaries who were present.

The mum of four made sure she respectfully exchanged pleasantries with the monarchs and chiefs who sat at the high table as she knelt to greet them individually.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Shade Okoya celebrated her 49th birthday as she flooded her social media page with adorable pictures.

The picture showed the billionaire's wife elegantly dressed in a yellow outfit as she posed for the camera in different styles.

Expressing gratitude to her maker on her new age, Shade Okoya simply wrote in her caption,

"Alhamdulillah, SO @ 49! #ShadeOkoya."

Her birthday celebration comes after she and her husband announced their daughter, Olamide Raheeda's, engagement on social media.

According to reports, Okoya's daughter's wedding coincided with her mother's, Shade's, 49th birthday celebration.

Proceedings regarding the marital journey are scheduled to kick off on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham sparked conversations after a video showing her kneeling to greet billionaire couple, Razaq and Shade Okoya, went viral.

The Nollywood star was among the guests at the 70th birthday celebration of Debola Lagos’ father, where she paid her respects to the power couple in the traditional Yoruba way.

While many praised her for upholding cultural values, some critics accused her of going overboard.

Shade Okoya’s response to affair rumors has everyone asking questions. Credit: @shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Shade Okoya's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ladymidulce said:

"Silence is often mistaken for weakness until it speaks 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

lillybrownie said:

"That was a very strong message 🔥🔥."

bossman_work_et_al said:

"This woman has been on her lane. People of the world want to disturb her peace. She just recently started socialising more. I hope they leave her alone."

asaralogeasooke said:

"Who Dey vex aunty Shade okoya o. Iyawo baba olowo ❤️. Make that person take time o."

Why Okoya's son faced criticism

Legit.ng also reported that Shade Okoya's son Raheem sparked a fiery debate on social media after he boldly stated that poverty is largely a product of mindset.

Raheem commented on a livestream with content creator Carter Efe, where he appeared to motivate Nigerians on personal growth and ambition.

He urged young people to rethink their approach to life, emphasising the importance of the right mindset.

“My brother, poverty is a mindset. As long as you are thinking on a higher frequency, you can always achieve. Don’t limit yourself,” Raheem said.

Source: Legit.ng