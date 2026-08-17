Etinosa Idemudia publicly praised Mercy Johnson for nearly a decade of steadfast support and mentorship

The actress revealed that Mercy Johnson had been mentioning her name at major industry tables since 2018

Etinosa described the Nollywood star as selfless, saying there were things Mercy does that cannot even be made public

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has broken her silence on what her relationship with Mercy Johnson has truly looked like behind the scenes, describing the experience in glowing terms that left many fans emotional.

In a heartfelt public tribute posted on social media, Etinosa opened up about nearly a decade of support from the veteran actress, dating back to 2018.

Etinosa Idemudia breaks silence on her experience working under Mercy Johnson. Credit: @etinosaofficial, @mercyjohnson

Source: Instagram

Etinosa made clear that the tribute was deliberate, choosing to speak publicly precisely because Mercy Johnson tends to shy away from the spotlight. According to the actress, Mercy consistently shows up for people around her, not just for herself, and does so without seeking recognition.

"Mama no too like publicity and noise so we don't post," Etinosa wrote, before going on to explain why she felt compelled to break that unspoken rule.

She credited Mercy with advocating for her at influential industry spaces, describing her as someone who mentions her name "on big tables" even when no cameras are watching. Beyond that, Etinosa made it clear she is also a genuine fan of the actress independent of their personal connection.

In her post, she wrote:

"Dear Mercy Johnson, Permit me to do this publicly ❤️. Since 2018 almost 10 years ago! You have been my bedrock. My pillar of strength and my King of support!!!! Mama no too like publicity and noise so we don't post but you see this woman, she is selfless and she comes through for everyone not just me. I'm sorry but i need to worship you as my mini god because you too do!!! Apart from you mentioning my name on big tables, I'm also your big fan! God bless you for all the things you do that we cannot post. Your kind is too rare oooooo Agbazilo oyeeeeeee!!!!!! Mercy Johnson Oyeeeeeeeee !!!!!!!!!! 📣📣📣📣📣📣."

See Etinosa's viral Instagram post praising Mercy Johnson:

Mercy Johnson Reacts

Mercy Johnson did not let the tribute go unanswered. She responded to Etinosa's post with warmth and affection, thanking her and making clear that the feeling is very much mutual.

"awwwwww thank you so much. You are loved immensely 👏 thank you loads in law wey sabi❤️," Mercy wrote.

The exchange quickly drew attention online, with many observing that genuine, long-standing friendships like this one are rarely put on display in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Etinosa Idemudia shares what many don’t know about her 10 years under Mercy Johnson. Credit: @etinosaidemudia

Source: Instagram

Etinosa previously slammed Ned Nwoko

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Etinosa Idemudia criticised Senator Ned Nwoko over his public remarks about his wife, Regina Daniels, at an Abuja event.

The senator had discussed his marriage to Regina while addressing attendees, making allegations about her past behaviour at a hotel.

Etinosa hit back at the lawmaker for repeatedly bringing Regina into public conversations during a time when Nigeria faces serious national issues.

Source: Legit.ng