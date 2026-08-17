Taiwo Awoniyi completed a permanent move from Nottingham Forest to Coventry City after four seasons at the City Ground

Awoniyi joins Chelsea legend Frank Lampard and Super Eagles teammate Frank Onyeka at his new club

The Nigerian striker shared a heartfelt video message to Forest fans, revealing a touching detail about his young son

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has bid an emotional farewell to Nottingham Forest supporters following his permanent transfer to Coventry City,

The Nigerian international striker joins Coventry City, where he will link up with manager Frank Lampard and fellow Super Eagles player Frank Onyeka.

Taiwo Awoniyi applauds Nottingham Forest fans as he joins Coventry. Photo by Ryan Crockett.

Source: Getty Images

Awoniyi spent four seasons at the City Ground before his departure was confirmed, with Nottingham Forest's official X page sharing a video in which the forward addressed supporters directly.

Awoniyi sends message to Nottingham fans

In the video, Awoniyi spoke warmly about the role the supporters played throughout his time at the club, crediting them as central to everything the team achieved.

“For me, I don't even know how to describe them. I think they are one of the most important people in this wonderful football club,” he said.

He recalled his very first interview on the pitch after arriving at Forest, telling fans he had predicted the club belonged in Europe even then.

“The fans are a massive part of it. The first season that we all were part of, they were a massive part of it, the way they scream, the way they roar, the sound of the City Ground. I always call it the famous City Ground; they made it famous, and for me, they are massive to this club.”

Awoniyi also spoke specifically about the supporters' chants in his honour, saying their song would remain with him long after leaving.

“I just want to say thank you, thank you to them, thank you for the way they've supported me. Thank you for that lovely song as well, thank you for that chant, it will stay with me forever.”

One of the more personal moments in the farewell video came when Awoniyi admitted he had not yet told his young son about the transfer.

He said his son still proudly tells people that his father plays for Forest, and the striker confessed he finds it hard to explain the move to him.

Awoniyi closed the video by thanking everyone connected to the club, including owner Evangelos Marinakis, acknowledging the backing he received during what he described as some difficult periods during his time in Nottingham.

Marinakis sends message to Awoniyi

Legit.ng previously reported that Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis sent an emotional message to Taiwo Awoniyi as he leaves the club.

Awoniyi leaves the City Ground after four years as he completes a permanent transfer to newly promoted Premier League side Coventry City.

Source: Legit.ng