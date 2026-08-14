Switzerland's official immigration platform has outlined four distinct options available to foreigners who wish to apply for a Swiss visa in 2026

One of the options allows applicants to submit their visa requests entirely online, removing the need to visit an embassy in person

Applicants may also route their application through a Schengen State representation, depending on their country of residence

Switzerland has officially outlined four separate channels through which people from another country can submit a visa application in 2026.

This has given prospective visitors greater flexibility depending on where they currently live.

The Swiss government shares four ways to get a visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The information, published on the country's official visa application platform, makes clear that the route available to each applicant depends primarily on their place of residence rather than their nationality alone.

Four ways to apply for Swiss visa

According to the Swiss government, applicants can choose from the following options:

A direct application at a Swiss representation abroad, which refers to Swiss embassies and consulates based in the applicant's country of residence. People from other nations can complete the entire process online by filling out the visa application digitally. This removes the need for an in-person visit at any point during submission. By submitting the visa application through an external visa service provider, an option typically used in countries where Switzerland does not maintain a direct diplomatic presence. The fourth and final option allows applicants to apply through the representation of another Schengen State, given that Switzerland is part of the Schengen Area and honours shared visa processing arrangements with fellow member countries.

What visa application options mean for Africans

For travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and other African countries, understanding which of the four channels applies to their specific location is an important first step before beginning the visa process.

In several African countries, Switzerland does not operate a dedicated embassy, which means applicants may need to rely on an external service provider or approach another Schengen State's mission in their country.

The availability of an online application route is particularly significant for applicants in regions where in-person embassy visits are costly or logistically difficult, as it reduces the burden of travel simply to submit paperwork.

Requirements to extend residency permit in Switzerland

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Switzerland's government listed the things under which people from another country who obtained residency through family reunification can now stay longer than pllaned.

Third-country citizens holding a B permit face the strictest conditions, with the Swiss government specifying three distinct criteria they must satisfy.

Source: Legit.ng