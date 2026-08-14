Governor Ademola Adeleke visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, at his palace ahead of the Osun state governorship election

A video of the governor prostrating flat on the ground before the revered traditional ruler surfaced online on Thursday, August 13, 2026

The gesture drew sharp reactions from Nigerians who questioned whether the show of humility was driven by politics

A video showing Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke prostrating fully before the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has gone viral online, drawing sharp reactions across social media.

The footage, which surfaced on Thursday, August 13, 2026, captured the moment during what appeared to be a formal visit to the Ooni's palace.

Video captures moment Governor Adeleke prostrated for Ooni of Ife. Credit: aadeleke/ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

Adeleke lowered himself completely to the ground in a traditional show of reverence before the revered monarch, with the two men seen engaged in close conversation during the royal visit.

The timing of the visit has not gone unnoticed. The Osun state governorship election is fast approaching, and many online observers were quick to draw a connection between the governor's display of deference and his political ambitions in the forthcoming poll.

Legit.ng reported that Adeleke had visited the Ooni of Ife's palace to get his royal blessing ahead of the polls set for Saturday, August 15.

Mixed reactions trail how Governor Adeleke greeted Ooni of Ife. Credit: aadeleke

Source: Twitter

Watch the moment Governor Adeleke prostrated before the Ooni of Ife below:

Reactions as Adeleke prostrates to Ooni

The video ignited a wave of commentary on Twitter/X, with many users questioning the sincerity of the gesture and others defending the tradition of showing respect to royalty.

dolly_phy said:

"It’s the tradition for everyone to do that."

@ezikepeace1 wrote:

"Na only during elections them Dey humble"

@Giftty14156 commented:

"Politicians: 'I don't believe in tradition' Also politicians during election season"

@AbuduSamali shared a different perspective:

"God has created all successful kings to be humble I love the king see him talking to the governor that alone can restore his confidence 😍😁"

@p_speller6 noted:

"Any video where he ever meet Ooni since 2023??? Election na 2 days he dey postrate up and down. Big belle"

@Sirjupiter001 added a political layer to the visit:

"They are very close but then, ooni is an APC man. Lol"

@Mshow_07 questioned the motive:

"Which one come be wow if no be election, u go see am as humble as this?"

Osun 2026: Dele Momodu announces preferred candidate

Recall that Dele Momodu, a member of the ADC, publicly urged all opposition parties in Osun State to unite behind Accord Party's Governor Adeleke.

Momodu said backing Adeleke is the only sensible strategy to prevent the APC from securing an easy path to victory in the August 15, 2026 governorship election.

The media mogul praised Adeleke as the best-performing governor in Nigeria, citing infrastructure, health, education, and women's empowerment.

Source: Legit.ng