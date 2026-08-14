Diiadem broke her silence on Instagram after facing heavy criticism over her feud with Dabota Lawson and comments about Ehi Ogbebor

The actress pointed the finger at herself, admitting she questions how she got caught up in the drama in the first place

Fans flooded her comment section with divided reactions, with many insisting she is not yet off the hook

Diiadem has responded to the wave of criticism surrounding her public fallout with Dabota Lawson and her remarks about Ehi Ogbebor, choosing to look inward rather than lash out.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Friday, August 14, 2026, the actress acknowledged her role in the situation, admitting that she holds herself most responsible for how events unfolded.

Reactions as Diiadem breaks silence amid heated clash with Dabota Lawson, public opinion. Photo credit@diiadem/@ehiogbebor

Source: Instagram

"As painful as all of this has been, it's honestly sad to watch it unfold. And if I'm being fair, the person I blame the most is still me. Because honestly… how did I even find myself in this mess?" she wrote.

Diiadem reflects on the ordeal

Rather than dwell on bitterness, Diiadem chose to frame the experience as another lesson on her life's journey. She described her life as something that has always felt cinematic, with each chapter, including its betrayals and setbacks, shaping who she is.

Diiadem shares her lessons after falling out with friends. Photo credit@diiadem

Source: Instagram

"My life has always felt like a movie, and somehow, I'm still here, living through every scene. The beautiful thing is that I don't have a single regret. Every experience, every betrayal, every setback, and every disappointment has taught me something valuable," she stated.

The mother of one signed off her post with a message centred on self-love and grace, writing, "If there's one lesson I've learned, it's this: love yourself and cherish the people who genuinely love you. I love myself. I know I carry grace, and for me, that's more than enough… moving on."

Here is the Instagram post where Diiadem took the blame for all that had happened between her and her friends below:

Fans react to Diiadem's post

The comment section told a different story, with many followers refusing to let her close the chapter so quickly.

@vbagoldjewelry wrote:

"Your mistake was the name-dropping. Face who you had issues with, but no, you went ahead to call people into it, and you are now saying you are done. For where? Those are coming with their replies ooo."

@s_beauty_hut commented:

"I feel like Deola really needs to check herself at this point 🫢 hmm Everyone can't be wrong about just one person."

@uche__damian shared:

"It's disappointing to see how badly you all handled yourselves on social media. That behaviour was unnecessary and reflects poorly on everyone involved."

@harde_oye reacted:

"Why you running tho? You started it, pls don't run yet we haven't gotten all the tea, we go again today "

@sweet_trend_clothing wrote:

"The truth is always bitter. That interview you did was wrong and bringing other names to your fight by doing that; you end up having so many enemies."

@_ana.stacey__ said:

"Remembered when you came to debunk Churchill's news, and you were even crying; now his name is just flying everywhere omo."

Diiadem Stirs Controversy Following Cash Received at Party

Legit.ng reported on entrepreneur Diiadem's extravagant 35th birthday celebration, which featured a video showcasing the substantial amount of cash she received during the event.

As reactions from fans range from admiration to concern for her safety, the incident has sparked a broader conversation about the pressure on celebrities to display wealth online and its potential repercussions.

Source: Legit.ng