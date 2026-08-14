Nepal's immigration authority confirmed that almost all foreign nationals require a valid visa before travelling to the country

The Himalayan nation has named just one country whose citizens are exempt from the visa requirement entirely

All other eligible nationalities must submit their visa applications through Nepal's official online immigration portal before travelling

Nepal has stated that citizens of one nation are the only foreigners who can enter the country without a visa, setting that nation apart from every other nationality seeking to visit the Himalayan destination.

The clarification comes from the Embassy of Nepal in Bangkok, which published general visa guidance outlining the entry requirements for all foreign travellers.

Nepal names one country allowed visa-free. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Country exempted from Nepal visa fee

According to the notice, nationals of every other country, regardless of passport strength or bilateral ties, must hold a valid visa before arriving in Nepal, except for citizens of India.

For those who do not qualify for visa-free access, Nepal requires all applications to be submitted digitally through its official immigration portal. Applicants are directed to select the visa option from Nepali Missions, then choose their nearest Nepalese embassy, such as the Embassy of Nepal in Bangkok, before proceeding with the application steps.

The standard visa category for visiting foreigners is the Tourist Visa, which is issued as an entry visa. The embassy notice makes clear that this applies broadly to all non-Indian nationals travelling to Nepal for tourism purposes.

India's special status with Nepal

India's unique position stems from a longstanding open border arrangement between the two countries, rooted in the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship.

Under this agreement, Indian and Nepali citizens have historically enjoyed the freedom to "japa" between the two nations without passports or visas, a relationship that has no parallel elsewhere in Nepal's foreign policy framework.

Nepal to launch full e-visa system

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nepal set to fully launch its e-Visa system on August 17, 2026, marking a major step in digitising entry procedures.

The new process would allow travellers to apply online and receive their visa by email, reducing wait times and easing queues at immigration checkpoints.

Source: Legit.ng