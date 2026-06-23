Actress Ufuoma McDermott Shares Alexx Ekubo’s Final Wish Before Passing: “‘If I Come Back Again..."
- Actress Ufuoma McDermott has shared one of her final conversations with late actor Alexx Ekubo
- According to her, the late Nollywood star revealed the country he would choose if he ever had another chance at life
- The touching tribute also contained an important life lesson Alexx shared before his death
As tributes continue to pour in following the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, actress Ufuoma McDermott has shared a personal conversation she had with the actor.
Alexx, who died in May after battling complications related to kidney cancer, was laid to rest in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State, on June 14 amid an outpouring of grief from family, friends, colleagues, and fans.
Now, days after his burial, Ufuoma has opened up about one of their final conversations.
Taking to her Instagram Story, the actress shared details of an exchange she had with Alexx before his passing.
According to her, the actor expressed a deep love for his country despite the challenges many Nigerians often complain about.
Recalling his exact words, she wrote that Alexx once told her:
“If I come this life again, I go still be Nigerian o.”
While sharing the conversation, McDermott also revealed that Alexx left her with an important piece of advice that she continues to hold dear.
Alexx Ekubo's widow's tribute
Meanwhile, Alexx's widow Anwuli penned an emotional note to her husband.
In the tribute, which appeared in the actor's funeral programme pamphlet, Alex's wife referred to him as "Dadaa," a name that clearly carried deep emotional meaning between them.
She recalled the special names he lovingly called her, including "Pookstar," "Asa IKUKU" and "Nwa."
According to her, those names became more than simple nicknames. They became a safe space and a reminder of the love they shared.
As she reflected on their years together, she described Alex as her favourite person and someone whose presence made life brighter.
Perhaps one of the most emotional parts of the tribute was her account of how Alex stood by her after the death of her mother.
According to her, losing her mother was one of the most painful experiences she had ever faced. During that difficult period, she said Alex became her source of strength.
Read Ufouma's tribute here:
Reactions trail Ufuoma's tribute to Alexx Ekubo
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below
@kashamadupe_ stated:
"He lived with so much joy, love, and national pride. May his beautiful soul continue to rest in perfect peace. Heavy heart today."
@dalle_ange61147 wrote:
"Most of these comments still don't understand that these people were literally with this man all the time but he chose to keep his sickness away from them to be remembered as the jovial and smiley alexx not the sick and fading version of him. LET THEM GRIEVE!!!"
Lady speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife's stomach
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady drew people's attention to a video featuring Alexx Ekubo's wife.
The lady went viral over her observation about the late movie star's wife during his burial.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.