Actress Ufuoma McDermott has shared one of her final conversations with late actor Alexx Ekubo

According to her, the late Nollywood star revealed the country he would choose if he ever had another chance at life

The touching tribute also contained an important life lesson Alexx shared before his death

As tributes continue to pour in following the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, actress Ufuoma McDermott has shared a personal conversation she had with the actor.

Alexx, who died in May after battling complications related to kidney cancer, was laid to rest in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State, on June 14 amid an outpouring of grief from family, friends, colleagues, and fans.

Ufuoma McDermott shares the country Alexx Ekubo would choose if he ever had another chance at life. Photo: Alexx Ekubo/Ufuoma McDermott.

Source: Instagram

Now, days after his burial, Ufuoma has opened up about one of their final conversations.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the actress shared details of an exchange she had with Alexx before his passing.

According to her, the actor expressed a deep love for his country despite the challenges many Nigerians often complain about.

Recalling his exact words, she wrote that Alexx once told her:

“If I come this life again, I go still be Nigerian o.”

While sharing the conversation, McDermott also revealed that Alexx left her with an important piece of advice that she continues to hold dear.

Alexx Ekubo's widow's tribute

Meanwhile, Alexx's widow Anwuli penned an emotional note to her husband.

In the tribute, which appeared in the actor's funeral programme pamphlet, Alex's wife referred to him as "Dadaa," a name that clearly carried deep emotional meaning between them.

She recalled the special names he lovingly called her, including "Pookstar," "Asa IKUKU" and "Nwa."

According to her, those names became more than simple nicknames. They became a safe space and a reminder of the love they shared.

As she reflected on their years together, she described Alex as her favourite person and someone whose presence made life brighter.

Perhaps one of the most emotional parts of the tribute was her account of how Alex stood by her after the death of her mother.

According to her, losing her mother was one of the most painful experiences she had ever faced. During that difficult period, she said Alex became her source of strength.

Read Ufouma's tribute here:

Reactions trail Ufuoma's tribute to Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@kashamadupe_ stated:

"He lived with so much joy, love, and national pride. May his beautiful soul continue to rest in perfect peace. Heavy heart today."

@dalle_ange61147 wrote:

"Most of these comments still don't understand that these people were literally with this man all the time but he chose to keep his sickness away from them to be remembered as the jovial and smiley alexx not the sick and fading version of him. LET THEM GRIEVE!!!"

Ufuoma McDermott died of kidney complications. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Lady speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife's stomach

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady drew people's attention to a video featuring Alexx Ekubo's wife.

The lady went viral over her observation about the late movie star's wife during his burial.

Source: Legit.ng