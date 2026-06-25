Viral reports claimed controversial entertainer DJ Chicken was involved in a fresh road accident

The entertainer has now responded through his legal representatives with a strongly worded statement

His lawyers issued a 24-hour ultimatum to bloggers and social media users spreading the claim

Nigerian entertainer and social media personality DJ Chicken has reacted after reports surfaced online alleging that he was involved in a road traffic accident.

In a statement issued on Thursday, June 25, DJ Chicken's solicitors firmly denied the allegations.

DJ Chicken denies road accident claims. Photos:DJ Chicken.

Source: Instagram

According to the legal team, their client, whose real name is Ademola Abiodun, was never involved in any accident on June 24, 2026.

The lawyers further stated that the singer had not been involved in any road accident in 2026.

"We are instructed to state, in the strongest possible terms, that the said reports are entirely false, malicious and devoid of any factual foundation whatsoever," part of the statement read.

The legal representatives argued that the publications were designed to attract attention and online engagement at the expense of the entertainer's reputation.

DJ Chicken crowns himself King of Trends

Meanwhile, DJ Chicken has declared himself the global king, presenting his self-coronation in a video that has gained attention across social media platforms.

The clip posted on his Instagram page showed him dressed in full Yoruba monarch regalia as he confidently positioned himself above every other ruler, sparking widespread online reactions.

He amplified the scene with a horsetail whisk used by Nigerian monarchs and regal poses, portraying himself as a figure of unmatched authority.

His performance, though lighthearted, has been interpreted by many viewers as a playful commentary on fame and power, further igniting discussions among fans.

DJ Chicken is popularly known for his viral antics and provocative content.

He began his career as a street DJ in Lagos before rising to prominence through his energetic TikTok videos and his signature “Kukuruku” slang, which resonated with younger audiences.

Over time, his unconventional approach to entertainment has consistently drawn attention, often sparking debates online about his unique style.

Read the statement below:

Reactions trail DJ Chicken's lawyer's statement

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@alioxcoded77 stated:

"If people sue your client for defamation trust me he will be in jail for 3000 years because the people he has defame in this country pass 200 people 😂😂😂 dj chicken and defamation is same sentence"

kaywise___ noted:

"See who dey sue person for defamation you know how many people you don defame ehn chicken"

DJ Chicken says that he had not been involved in any road accident in 2026. Photo: DJ Chicken.

Source: Instagram

DJ Chicken mocks Peller over car crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DJ Chicken taunted TikTok star Peller after he was involved in a car crash following his breakup with girlfriend Jarvis.

Peller was involved in the crash on Sunday, December 14, after posting a disturbing video informing fans that he intended to take his own life.

Unlike many Nigerians who expressed concern for Peller, DJ Chicken shared a video in which he expressed delight at the incident, saying he liked the way the TikToker got involved in the accident.

Source: Legit.ng