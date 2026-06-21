The Actors Guild of Nigeria has confirmed that veteran actor Benedict Johnson is currently hospitalised and requires surgery

Public concern intensified after a video showing the actor undergoing an MRI scan surfaced online

AGN leadership stated that it is fully involved and committed to supporting the actor through his treatment

Concerns are growing after the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) confirmed that veteran Nollywood actor Benedict Johnson is currently receiving medical treatment and will undergo surgery.

A video showed the respected actor undergoing an MRI scan made its way online recently made the rounds.

As questions mounted regarding his condition, the leadership of the guild moved to address the situation and provide an update on the actor's health, reports The Leadership.

Actors Guild of Nigeria has confirmed that veteran actor Benedict Johnson is currently hospitalised. Photos: Benedict Johnson.

Source: Instagram

Speaking on the matter, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Abubakar Yakubu, confirmed that Johnson is indeed battling a health challenge that requires surgical intervention.

Yakubu assured members of the public that the guild is fully aware of the situation and has stepped in to support the actor, according to another report by Daily Post.

“Yes, he is ill. Actually, he is ill and requires surgery. The guild is aware, and we are lending our full support to ensure that he undergoes this surgery,” Yakubu stated.

An alumnus of Abia State University, Johnson began his professional acting career during the formative years of the industry.

He appeared in some of Nollywood's most iconic productions, including 'Living in Bondage' and 'Stolen Bible', movies that played a significant role in popularising Nigerian cinema across Africa and beyond.

Interestingly, before becoming known as an actor, Johnson also pursued a career as a recording artist during the late 1980s.

Gunmen kill rising singer in Lagos

Legit.ng recalls that in May, a fast-rising Afro-pop singer, Sabi, was killed in Lagos.

The artist, whose real name was Sabinus Chukwuebuka Nelson Obi, was reportedly killed in a late-night attack at a hotel in Lagos State.

According to his younger brother, Kingsley, the tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night, March 24. He claimed that a group of unidentified young men stormed the hotel where the singer was lodged and opened fire.

Before his death, Sabi had begun carving a space for himself in Nigeria’s competitive music industry. He gained attention in the early 2010s with his catchy Afro-pop sound, particularly with Show Your Style, a track that resonated with fans and later earned a remix featuring Oritse Femi.

Actor Patrick Okoye dies

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported the death of veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Okoye, popularly known as Energy.

According to reports, the actor, who was also a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, died in the early hours of May 29.

The first announcement of his passing surfaced on the late actor’s official Instagram page around 11 am.

Actress Bukky Mountain dies in Ibadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Yoruba movie industry was once again thrown into mourning following the reported death of actress Bukky Mountain under sketchy circumstances.

According to emerging reports, the actress passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and was buried shortly after in line with Islamic rites.

While details surrounding her death remain unclear, a video capturing moments from her burial has made its way online.

Source: Legit.ng