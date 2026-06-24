A Nigerian man took to social media to announce his latest achievement after securing a fully funded scholarship programme

According to the young man, the scholarship would enable him to pursue a combined MA and PhD programme with an impressive total funding package

The inspiring post drew widespread reactions as social media users congratulated him in the comments section

A Nigerian man shared news of a major academic breakthrough after he secured a fully funded scholarship for advanced study.

The announcement generated excitement online as friends, well-wishers and strangers celebrated the milestone with him.

Man emerges among 2 Nigerians selected for competitive fully funded scholarship. Photo credit: IamMrEben/X.

Source: Twitter

Man bags fully funded scholarship

The man, known on X as @IamMrEben, posted about the opportunity and expressed appreciation for the honour bestowed on him.

He explained that the award covered a combined Master’s and Doctor of Philosophy programme.

The total financial support attached to it amounted to about £180,000 (N325,123,200).

He described the moment as humbling and thanked God for making it possible.

The young man also noted that he was one of only two Nigerians chosen for the highly competitive scheme.

According to him, he viewed the scholarship as a continuation of a journey that involved hard work and persistence.

The recognition placed him among a small group of scholars from Nigeria who earned the chance to study at an advanced level without financial burden.

He saw the achievement as both a personal victory and a responsibility to represent his country well.

Man rejoices after bagging a highly competitive scholarship. Photo credit: IamMrEben/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as man bags fully funded scholarship

Reactions poured in after the update went live. Many Nigerians responded with congratulatory messages and encouragement in the comments section.

For students and young professionals following his story, his success served as motivation that dedication could open doors even in demanding academic fields.

Oluwafemi said:

"Congratulations!!!! You are doing well. I wish you all the best in your endeavours. Keep the flag flying. Lord bless you."

Omotayo said:

"Wahoooo, this is huge and awesome. Congratulations to you, I celebrate you sir. This has been my vision for this year, applying for schools, and scholarships, but yet. congratulations brother."

Eucharia said:

"I’m so happy seeing beautiful updates like this flood my timeline! Congratulations to you! I’m also a recipient of a full funded doctoral scholarship and so, I can totally relate to your joy and gratitude."

Emeritus said:

"Emeritus! Congratulations my brother. God will strengthen you for the journey ahead!"

@ArthurErasmus said:

"Hello I'm interested in the scholarship. I have a BSc in Food Science and Techology. I would greatly appreciate any guidance on availble scholarship in this field."

@Dfw_Ayomide said:

"Please ooo I don graduate since 3 years now, I am willing to make momma proud too. I’m not lazy!"

See the post below:

Nigerian man bags fully funded scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a first class graduate of mathematics made himself proud after bagging a PhD scholarship in the United States.

The man identified as Olusola Dehinsilu said he has been trying for the scholarship since 2018 before finally having a breakthrough.

Source: Legit.ng