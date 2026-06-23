A Nigerian lady is still looking for her father, who has been missing since leaving home on the morning of September 23, 2024

According to the lady, they have searched everywhere for her father and done everything within their power, but he remains missing

Celebrating her missing father on Father's Day, she shared his pictures and recounted his last words before he left home that fateful morning

Ugochi Ugwuanyi, a Nigerian lady, has appealed to netizens for help as she continues to search for her father, Anthony Okechukwu Cosmas Ugwuanyi, who has been missing since September 2024.

Ugochi made the appeal in a Facebook post on June 21 as she celebrated her missing father on Father's Day.

A lady has continued the search for her father, who has been missing since September 2024. Photo Credit: Ugochi Ugwuanyi

Source: Facebook

Lady's father's last words before going missing

Ugochi, a spoken words artist, shared pictures of her father, revealing that he went missing on the morning of September 23, 2024.

According to her sibling's account, her father left in the morning of that fateful day, as usual, and told them that he would see them in the evening.

Sadly, they have not set their sights on him or heard from him since that last statement. Ugochi noted that they have searched everywhere for him and done everything possible to no avail.

She provided numbers people could contact if they have any information about his whereabouts. She wrote on Facebook:

"My father, he went missing on the 23rd of September, 2024. According to my sibling, he left in the morning as usual and told them, "See you in the evening."

"But evening came and my father did not return. Since then, we have searched, everywhere possible. We have asked. We have done all we can, but my father has not returned.

"Today is Father's Day, so I will just post this here. Should anyone see anybody that looks like this, please do contact the numbers on this picture below.

"You could also help me share. Maybe he is somewhere. Or maybe not. But we didn't see his corpse.

"Happy Father's Day to all good fathers."

Ugochi Ugwuanyi has been looking for her father for about two years now. Photo Credit: Ugochi Ugwuanyi

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Lady's post about missing father stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's Facebook post below:

Nkemdilim Ifeanyi Asogwa said:

"This is so sad, I remember you once shared this experience; may God strengthen you and your family."

Adeyemi Agnes Oluwatoyin said:

"Oh my God, stay strong and keep holding on to hope my darling.

"God will do what you want speedily."

Lucyshantel Chinonso said:

"So sorry my dear. I pray He's still alive by the mercies of God and by His grace, he will reunite with you and your family no matter how long it takes."

Prince Nenyengozi Obiesie said:

"I just can't imagine the trauma you and your family are going through. But keep hope alive while your hearts are mended."

Ikechukwu Marcel Eze said:

"Ugochi Ugwuanyi So sorrowful. But stay strong for I have seen many people who went missing for more than 10 years and later reunited with their families. Google it and see for yourself... That is if you didn't know before.

"He is alive and will surely reunite with you at the appointed time."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who went looking for her father after 23 years had received a saddening message from her mother.

Lady searching for her late dad's family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had launched a search for her father's family years after he ran away from Sierra Leone.

According to the lady named Victoria, Philip, her father, fled Nigeria at 11 with his uncle during the Nigeria-Biafra civil war.

She added that her uncle, who became a lecturer at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, returned to Nigeria without her dad. Victoria revealed her father passed away when she clocked 14, and unfortunately, her mum doesn't know much about him or his family in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng