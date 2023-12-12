Popular Nigerian singer and TikTok star, DJ Chicken, is trending online after being involved in a car accident

The music star badly crashed his Benz SUV in Lekki area of Lagos and videos of the wreckage went viral online

Many netizens expressed their concern for DJ Chicken’s condition after videos of the crash made the rounds

Upcoming Nigerian singer and TikTok star, DJ Chicken, was recently involved in a car crash to the dismay of his many fans.

In the early hours of December 12, 2023, videos made the rounds on social media of DJ Chicken’s badly crashed Mercedes Benz SUV.

Nigerians react as DJ Chicken gets involved in car crash. Photos: @djchicken_kukuruku

According to reports, the music star crashed his car in Lekki area of Lagos. One video showed that the car had rammed into something and it left the front of his vehicle totally destroyed. However, DJ Chicken was unharmed and was spotted at the scene of the accident.

See the video below:

DJ Chicken also took to his Instagram page to share another video of the crash and accompanied it with a caption directed to his haters. According to the singer, they don’t want him to use his car in December.

He wrote:

“Thank God for life o una sha no wan make I use car fo this December dey play loruko gbo gbo yii una no fit kill Jesus.”

See the clip below:

Reactions as DJ Chicken gets involved in car crash

Many Nigerians took to social media to react to DJ Chicken’s car accident. While some of them worried about his well-being, others blamed him for the crash. Read some of their comments below:

b.u.k.u.n.m.i_x:

“Chicken don’t die before Christmas o, I no get money for turkey .”

ol_sunkanmi:

“Where are the roads safety police, people shouldn't be allowed to just walk away from accident like it's nothing, ppl should be texted for drug/alcohol and get their licences suspended if found drunk and driving.”

horla_deji1703:

“Shebi Una Dey make over 20 million a day go buy another one Today.”

ace_tlg:

“Kele kele lo l’aye o cos I no wan hear say Chicken die before Christmas o!! You fit cop another one asap, since you make pass 20meter daily, like you said.”

mynameissegun:

“Bro u don’t know how to drive or u are always high on Colo. get yourself a driver Wherey.”

mayowagnf:

“Apa only don use two car get accident this year when no be your hard earn money.”

bayo_olupohunda:

“Reckless driving. These wannabes are a danger to other road users, pedestrians, and motorists. Always driving under the influence.”

tbellz07:

“This dude honestly needs to check himself before he wrecks himself. He is always drunk or high on one drug or the other. Please get help before you get more than you bargained for.”

cris_talker9:

“This is what happens when you make anyone popular with no actual reason… if you talk now then go say you Dey jealous him grace !!!”

samvail__:

“I don’t know but I see that dude like someone that’s always high and people be cheering him up always… he’s not normal!”

romeoiyke:

“This guy ? The nuisance he always constitutes on daily basis is nothing to write home about. Drives recklessly, shouting and fighting on road. I hope he’s save sha.”

DJ Chicken buys car for dad

In other news, Legit.ng reported that DJ Chicken bought a car for his father and announced it online.

In his post, he celebrated his father and appreciated him for being a fantastic human

This came shortly after DJ Chicken made headlines for an alleged hit-and-run accident.

