South Africa remains hopeful of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage ahead of facing South Korea

Teboho Mokoena’s penalty rescued a point for Bafana Bafana against Czechia in their second group stage game

A win against South Korea and Mexico, avoiding defeat against Czechia, will help Hugo Broos’ side finish second

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A final game between South Africa and South Korea on June 25.

Co-hosts Mexico have qualified for the knockout stage, while the remaining three teams in Group A can still reach the knockout stage in the final game.

South Africa aim for their first World Cup knockout stage against South Korea. Photo by Andrew J. Clark.

Source: Getty Images

South Korea have three points after beating Czechia and losing to Mexico. Czechia and South Africa have one point each after their draw on matchday two.

Bafana Bafana will finish second and join Mexico in the knockout stage if they beat South Korea and Mexico get at least a draw against Czechia in the other game.

Even if Czechia beat Mexico, South Africa will finish third, and with four points, they are most likely to be one of the best third-placed teams.

Supercomputer predicts South Africa vs South Korea

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer has shared its prediction for the crucial Group A match between South Africa and South Korea.

The supercomputer ran 25,000 pre-game simulations with South Korea the overwhelming favourites with 56.2% chance of winning the match.

A draw is more likely to occur at 23.5%, while a South African win comes at 20.3% of simulation. Opta does not only back Korea to win, it predicts it will finish second with 80% probably.

Even though the odds are stacked against South Africa, Hugo Broos’ side can battle their way through as they aim for a historic run to the knockout stage.

Teboho Mokoena is unavailable due to suspension after accumulating two yellow cards. However, Siphephelo Sithole’s return will boost the team.

The two sides have never met before in a friendly or competitive match, giving tomorrow’s match an extra angle for both teams to fight for.

Broos confirms readiness for South Korea test

South Africa national team manager Hugo Broos believes having different demands from tomorrow’s game will make it a difficult encounter.

South Africa need to win to progress, while only a draw is enough for South Korea to reach the knockout stage.

Hugo Broos confirms South Africa's readiness for South Korea test. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

“This will be a difficult game. We have to win, and they need a draw to be in the next round. Our choice is more simple, we have to win, and that's what we're going for,” he said via SABC Sport.

The Belgian manager, who is set to retire from management after the World Cup, admitted that the lack of experience overwhelmed his team in their first match.

"We were a bit overwhelmed by the occasion in our first game because we are a team with a lack of experience in such games, and that's why we didn't play how we wanted to play against Mexico,” he added.

“However, the game against Czechia was already much better, and now the motivation is even bigger.”

Troost-Ekong sends message to South Africa

Legit.ng previously reported that William Troost-Ekong sent a message to South Africa ahead of their crucial match against South Korea.

The former Super Eagles captain, who faced Bafana Bafana during the qualifiers, is backing them to reach the knockout stage for the first time.

Source: Legit.ng