The music industry has been thrown into mourning over Tariq Tafu's sudden death

The well-loved singer was reported to have passed away hours after he celebrated his late father online

Tafu's death has since triggered reactions, with fans and supporters penning tributes

The report of the death of Pakistani musician and vocalist Tariq Tafu has thrown many of his fans and music lovers into mourning.

According to reports, Tafu passed away on Monday, 22 June at the age of 58. He was said to have been struck down by abdominal pain, which made him go to the hospital, where his condition rapidly worsened before he passed away.

His death came shortly after his last Facebook post, in which he honoured his late father on Father's Day.

Sharing a photo of his late father, Tafu wrote,

"Happy Father's Day Love you Ustad Tafu ji and Dady Jain and Miss you a lot, life is just passing by without you... May Allah elevate your status."

The performer was best known for his smash hit Lahore Lahore Aye. His father was the legendary music composer and tabla virtuoso Ustad Tafu, who passed away in October 2024.

Legit.ng also reported that Grammy-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Mark Yinka Orabiyi, popularly known as Talay Riley, also passed away.

The music talent reportedly died after a brutal stabbing in East London. He was 35.

Local outlet Newham Recorder reported that the incident occurred around 9 am on Friday, June 5, on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown.

The music industry also lost legendary singer Guesch Patti, who became famous throughout Europe with her hit "Étienne."

"Guesch Patti, dancer, singer, actress, left us in the night of June 21-22, 2026, in Paris, following a long illness," her representative said in part.

Fans mourn singer's death

Legit.ng compiled some of the emotional tributes as fans honoured Tariq Tafu. Read the comments below:

Hamid Zafar commented:

"I went to his home, I met his brothers after janaza. May Allah Ta'ala Grant him a place in Jannat Aameen."

Haider Ali commented:

"He was young and full of life saw him couple of days ago in Anarkali with his white Belta."

Aslam Adil said:

"Sad news. Verily we are from Allah and to him we have to return. May the departed soul is blessed with highest place in Janna and granted patience and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen."

Tahir Saqi said:

"Rest in peace. I am very upset to hear this news As just saw fb He was my teacher and very beloved human being Saw him last Sunday at Tanveer Bhai event Very sad very sad."

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng also reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer, and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng