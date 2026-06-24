Priscilla Ojo recently trended on social media over a video showcasing her new luxury home in Lagos

The viral clip captured the entrepreneur walking through the opulent property as she confirmed the acquisition in a response to a fan

Congratulatory messages have since poured in from many of her fans and supporters, as many anticipate a full tour of the new house

Fashion entrepreneur Priscilla Ojo Mkambala has sparked a wave of excitement among her fans after she posted a joyful video tour of her stunning new luxury home in Lagos.

In the short video, which was shared via her Snapchat page, the daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo beamed with pride as she walked through her new property, which featured marble floors, a grand staircase, and sparkling chandeliers.

Priscilla Ojo reveals she previously stayed in apartment before acquiring a house in Nigeria.

Source: Instagram

Confirming the acquisition in response to a fan who congratulated her over the new house, Priscilla expressed happiness as she hinted that she and her husband, Juma Jux, used to stay in an apartment whenever they were in Lagos.

“Me thinking about how to transform this space. No more apartment whenever we’re in Lagos," she wrote.

In 2025, Legit.ng reported that Priscilla and her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, acquired a new home in Nairobi, Kenya.

The house featured nicely decorated bedrooms and lounge space with warm lighting, a chandelier, a soft cream-and-gold bed frame, and a comfy sitting area next to large windows that let in natural light. Soft-toned draperies contributed to the rooms’ polished and exotic vibe.

In a joint Instagram post, they showed off the interior decoration of their ultra-luxurious modern mega mansion.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Priscilla Ojo as she becomes homeowner in Nigeria. Credit: itspriscy

Source: Instagram

The video of Priscilla Ojo touring her new home in Lagos is below:

Fans congratulate Priscilla Ojo

While the exact location of the new house in Lagos remains private, fans have extended congratulatory messages to the mother of one, while others look forward to more tours and interior content of Priscilla's latest acquisition.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Vincentiahh commented:

"What does she even do for a living to afford such lifestyle?"

Adannayakrisja1 commented:

"I thought she already own a house ..abiola lens posted it earlier this year

jaguar commented:

"She never lived in her apartment she lived in her mums house which is practically hers too before she got married."

Twit_Sense reacted:

"I hear these spots are not as expensive in Nigeria my rent is over thirty six million I need a better spot for that price."

Gafejuod commented:

"What if it is a rented apartment."

mummyOsasogie said:

"All these things won’t matter in heaven jare."

Priscilla Ojo defends Mother over film premiere drama

Legit.ng reported that Priscilla Ojo defended her mother, Iyabo Ojo, after controversies erupted during the premiere of her film, The Return of Arinzo.

The event drew several Nollywood stars but was marked by viral moments, including Funke Akindele snubbing Toyin Abraham's greeting and Madam Saje ignoring Odunlade Adekola's attempt to greet her.

Reacting, Priscilla noted that since her mother announced the movie, controversies had followed one after another, but expressed confidence that the film would succeed despite attempts to ruin Iyabo Ojo's plans.

Source: Legit.ng