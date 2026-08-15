INEC started uploading polling unit results from the Osun state governorship election to its IReV portal after voting closed on August 15, 2026

Only 90 of the 3,763 expected polling unit results had been uploaded as of 3:48 p.m., with Ife North and Ife East among areas showing early progress

Collation of results was ongoing across several local government areas as ballot sorting and counting wrapped up in many polling units

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun loading polling unit results from the 2026 Osun governorship election onto its Result Viewing Portal, known as IReV, following the close of voting in parts of the state.

Legit.ng's review of the IReV portal showed that by 3:48 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2026, INEC had published 90 results out of an expected 3,763 polling unit figures, accounting for 2.39 per cent of the total results required for a full picture of the vote.

Prof. Joash Amupitan-led INEC begins uploading polling unit results from the 2026 Osun governorship election to the IReV portal. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Osun election 2026 live

The uploads came after election officials in several polling units across Osun completed the sorting and counting of ballots.

The process began shortly after voting ended in many areas as of 3:30 p.m.

See INEC’s post on X below updating Nigerians that sorting and counting are ongoing at a polling unit:

Osun election 2026: Early results on IReV

A check of the IReV portal showed notable activity in several local government areas, with Ife North, Irepodun, and Ife East among the areas where a number of polling unit results had already appeared on the platform. The election was held across all 30 local government areas in Osun state.

Residents turned out on Saturday, August 15, 2026, to choose their preferred candidates in an election INEC organised statewide, with collation reported to be underway in some local government areas as results continued to filter in.

The link to view the uploaded results on the IReV portal is available here.

Key incidents recorded during Osun election 2026

The close of voting comes after a day that witnessed strong voter turnout, technical challenges and allegations of irregularities at some polling units, even as security authorities described the overall situation as calm.

Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is seeking re-election on the Accord Party platform, cast his ballot in Ede after delays caused by difficulties with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and a faulty ink pad. The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, also voted in Ikire and appealed to voters to remain peaceful.

There were also reports of BVAS authentication challenges at some polling units, including a case involving Prof. Olayinka Ajala in Ife East, who was unable to vote after the system failed to recognise his face and thumbprint.

The election also witnessed allegations of vote buying and other irregularities, while African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate Najeem Salaam’s polling unit in Ejigbo was briefly disrupted after suspected thugs reportedly invaded the area shortly after he voted.

Despite the incidents, Samuel Etaifo, the commissioner of police overseeing security for the 2026 Osun election, said the situation remained calm and that no arrests had been made at the time of his assessment.

Read more on Osun election 2026

Osun 2026: Adefila makes appeal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ibrahim Adefila, the senatorial candidate of the Youth Party for Osun Central in the 2027 elections, sent a key message to political stakeholders ahead of the 2026 Osun state governorship election.

In a statement made exclusively available to Legit.ng, Adefila issued a direct appeal to voters, security forces, and rival campaigns to ensure the exercise passes without bloodshed.

Adefila stated that his interest in this weekend's contest is purely civic. With no candidate on the ballot for his party, he framed his intervention as the concern of an ordinary citizen rather than a partisan actor concerned about the election and future polls in the state.

Source: Legit.ng