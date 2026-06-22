Skit maker Mummy Wa revealed she is still single because she has not found a “real man” like the characters she admires in movies

She admitted she often falls in love with fictional characters, especially from popular romantic films and series

Her confession has stirred playful debates online about unrealistic romantic expectations and modern relationships

Nigerian skit maker Kemi Ikuseedun, widely known as Mummy Wa, has given an honest explanation for why she is still single as she approaches 30.

The entertainer revealed that her love life has been shaped in a rather unusual way—through fictional characters from movies.

Mummy Wa says she is still single because she has not found a “real man”. Photos: Mummy Wa.

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a video broadcast, Mummy Wa admitted that her expectations in real-life relationships may have been influenced by romantic characters she has seen on screen.

According to her, she often finds herself emotionally attached to fictional personalities rather than real-life partners.

“The reason why I am still single is because I went to go and fall in love with a fictional character. And it is not only me, a lot of women fall for fictional characters. But where are we going to see him?” she said.

The skitmaker further joked about her admiration for Korean actor Lee Min Ho, saying she is still hoping to meet someone like him in real life.

“I am almost 30, and I am still waiting for Lee Min Ho. What if I meet Lee Min Ho in real life and he is not the same as the person in ‘Boys Over Flowers’?” she added.

The actress noted that her preference is not intentional but has somehow influenced her expectations of love and relationships.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Mummy Wa's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@kennie_bobo stated:

"That's goes to prove the fact that women are delusional. Good luck with your crushing on Lee Min Ho"

@taolaadMN noted:

"Na you dey find him no b him dey find you. Aseju ni Lee min ho Portable Omo olalomi ti wa okay"

@kennie_bobo noted:

"You're very correct. This is the upteenth time I will be hearing ladies say this. It simply a proof of the fact that women are delusional when it comes to their choice of a partner. They drift on in a sea of endless unrealistic dreams. Setting standards that they themselves cannot measure up to. The try to mold or shape the men they find into the delusion and if he didn't bend, they opt out and shift their gaze somewhere else. Until they realise that time is not in their favour (30+) and they have just one kilo bite of egg left."

Stunning photos of Mummy Wa and Motunde trend

Legit.ng recalls reporting when some stunning photos of Kemz Mama, aka Mummy Wa, and her on-screen daughter Motunde went viral.

The mother-and-daughter duo in new gorgeous pink-themed photos sparked reactions on social media.

Mummy Wa, known for her oversized clothes and scarf, brought out her chic side with her daughter Motunde, and they rocked coordinated outfits.

Source: Legit.ng