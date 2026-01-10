Kemi expressed deep dissatisfaction with the phrase "just content," vowing to reject any project that devalues her craft

The actress emphasized that she will no longer tolerate projects that disrespect her time or drain her personal values, marking a new era of "protected peace

While her famous character isn't retiring, Kemi revealed she is allowing the persona to "age" so that her true identity as a filmmaker

Nollywood actress and content creator Kemi Ikuseedun, widely known as Mummy Wa, has announced a major shift in her career approach.

She stated that she will no longer take on projects that disrespect her time, drain her values, or reduce her work to “just content.”

In a new interview, the entertainer revealed that her personal principles and mental clarity have become top priorities for her in 2026.

Mummy Wa vows to reject any project that devalues her craft. Photos: @kemz_mama/IG.

According to her, the need to protect her peace is now non-negotiable.

Speaking with The PUNCH, Kemi explained that certain types of work and partnerships are no longer welcome in her space.

She said:

“I am no longer available for projects that will disrespect my time, disrespect or drain my values, and reduce whatever I do to ‘just content’. That phrase, ‘just content’, is something I am no longer comfortable with.”

She added that she intends to evolve — both personally and professionally — and will be more intentional about the kind of work she accepts moving forward.

“My peace is very important to me, so anything that disrespects my time or my values, I am no longer available for it,” she said.

For years, Kemi Ikuseedun has been widely celebrated for her role as Mummy Wa, the comedic, elderly wife and onscreen partner to Mr Macaroni’s Daddy Wa character.

The role brought her massive fame and a loyal fanbase, but she now says it’s time to create more space for herself outside the wig, glasses, and wrapper.

Although she insists the Mummy Wa character still has room for creativity and growth, Kemi explained that she is deliberately carving room for her real identity to expand.

She noted:

“There is still a whole lot to the Mummy Wa character. This year, I want to explore and observe more. I am allowing Mummy Wa to age and observe life,” she noted.

The actress revealed that she is entering a new season where storytelling, filmmaking, and personal development will take center stage.

She said she is allowing the woman behind the character — Kemi herself — to grow, learn, and embrace new opportunities.

She said:

“At the same time, I am giving room for Kemi Ikuseedun to bloom, grow, and showcase other sides of herself in filmmaking and storytelling."

Mummy Wa says that she will no longer tolerate projects that disrespect her time. Photos: @kemz_mama/IG.

