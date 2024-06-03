Congratulations are in order as Mummy wa, aka Kemz Mama, received an honorary doctorate from the University of Delaware, USA

Kemi Ikuseedun, a content creator famous for playing the role of Mummy Wa in social media skits with Mr Macaroni, made the announcement online

As excitedly revealed by Kemi in the post, she has always wanted to earn a doctorate in management

Nigerian content creator Kemi Ikuseedun, aka Mummy Wa, has earned herself an honorary doctorate in Management from Prowess University, Delaware, USA, in conjunction with Leadtimes Africa Magazine.

The media personality shared the event clip via her official social media page. In the clip, Mummy Wa received her award certificates and gave a speech.

Mummy receives an honorary doctorate award from the University of Delaware. Credit: @kemz_mama

Source: Instagram

She looked all smiles, rocking nude makeup and a pink fitted corporate dress that perfectly flattered her figure.

"I have always wanted this" - Mummy Wa

While giving a speech at the honorary event, the content creator revealed that she has always wanted to do this. She expressed her happiness that it came at such a time.

Mummy Wa wrote:

"Meet Dr Ikuseedun O.R. With Deepest Gratitude, I Accept an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Management by Prowess University Delaware, USA in conjunction with Leadtimes Africa Magazine.Thank you for this incredible honor and recognition."

See video below:

Mummy is famous for perfectly interpreting her character in Mr Macaroni's skits. Their content has moved from skit-making to short movies that delight their fans.

Recently, Mummy Wa, Mr Macaroni, and Motunde, who play their child, made fans gush after they shared beautiful pictures online.

Nigerians congratulate Mummy Wa

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@mynameiboss:

"Congratulations."

@comedian_daniboy:

"I love it! Congratulations queen."

@haddydbaddie:

"Congratulations Dr bestieeeee!!!. I’m super proud of you!! I’d support you till the very end! That’s a promise."

@moqueendom:

"Congratulations mama that makeup is flawless. I did that and I’m so proud of my work."

@bybisasa:

"Congratulations my boo. Bio update asap."

@alhajismf:

"Congratulations Dr .Mommy wa of lele."

@beautyandbrainychic:

"Congratulations sis, y’all my sweet sis is a Doc."

Kemz Mama talks about skit career

Popular skit maker Kemz Mama recently entered the spotlight of the African Magic Viewer's Choice Awards.

During the awards, Legit.ng spoke with Kemz Mama about her career as a content creator and what it's been like working with her boss, Mr Macaroni.

Kemz finally revealed during the chat who inspired the popular Mummy Wa character she usually plays with Mr Macaroni and what she is like away from the camera.

