Popular comedian and skit maker Mr Macaroni has two constant women in his life, who feature in his hilarious videos

Mummy Wa and Motunde have given netizens a feel of their other side, different from what they are used to seeing in Mr Macaroni's video

Netizens couldn't help but gush over Mummy Wa and Motunde in pink-themed photos

Popular Nigerian comedian, skit maker and activist, Mr Macaroni, is also known for having an on-screen wife, Mummy Wa, and daughter Motunde who is very unlucky with men.

The mother-and-daughter duo in new gorgeous pink-themed photos sparked reactions on social media.

Mr Macaroni's Mummy Wa and Motunde share new photos Photo credit: @mrmacaroni1/@kemz_mama

Source: Instagram

Mummy Wa, known for her oversized clothes and scarf, brought out her chic side with her daughter Motunde as they rocked coordinated outfits.

Mummy Wa captioned the photos:

"The golden girls in Mr macaroni’s life."

See the photos below:

Netizens gush over Motunde and Mummy Wa

bjayfruitsandevents:

"Mummy wa please be dressing like this for daddy wa."

mz_ene:

"I love it!!!!❤️"

theprettyarike:

"Mama for the girllllssss❤️❤️❤️"

pauldgoodguy:

"MOMMY WA + MOTUNDE."

bisraj_stitches:

"This is so beautiful."

_empresspeace:

"Mother and daughter."

toppybanks:

"Awww these are so beautiful ❤️"

aauaplug:

"You're doing well."

heishioman:

"Awwwwww… beauty lies here❤️…. Wanna hug you both"

alao.bose:

"Haha! These beauties are discoveries on their own. ❤️"

grang3r_dang3r:

"Every slides keeps getting better."

oluwatoyin7775:

"Una just FINE anyhow ❤️"

snipesrecords:

"The Macaronies❤️"

glorified.annie_gold:

"Yeeeeh!!! Motunde has taken mummy wa into the world "

iamadunniade01:

"This is cheating….Daddy wa should be in this picture o."

Fans laugh hard as Portable becomes Mr Macaroni’s potential in-law in funny skit

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, became one of the potential in-laws in one of Mr Macaroni’s skits.

The actor and skit maker is known for his skits, where his daughter, Motunde, introduces many interesting characters to him as her potential husband.

During the latest episode, Motunde presented the Zazu Zeh crooner to Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa as her love interest.

Portable, who is already quite a controversial character, had a lot to say to Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa as he ‘auditioned’ to them to become Motunde’s husband.

