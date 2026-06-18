Denrele Edun shared the emotional final voice note he received from late actor Alexx Ekubo

In the message, Alexx expressed love, concern, and encouragement despite battling illness

Denrele described the moment as deeply painful, and apologised for holding on to the message too long

Media personality Denrele Edun has shared the heartbreaking final voice message he received from late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo while the actor was on his sick bed.

Legit.ng reports that the actor was laid to rest on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at his father’s compound in Arochukwu, Abia State.

Denrele releases chilling final voice note Alexx Ekubo sent before going silent. Credit: @denrele_edun, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

A grand Wake-keep service was held for him, with Ini Edo, IK Ogbonna, Mike Godson, Omoni Oboli, Ayo Makun, and many others in attendance.

In the audio, which has since gone viral online, Alexx’s voice carried warmth and concern despite his own health struggles. He said:

"Rele, how are you? Good evening, hope well. I just saw something today posted like 20 minutes ago about you. I know you hate sympathy so I'm just happy you're okay now. I'm glad I reached out to be sure you're fine but I know you are as always and your healing is permanent and God will continue to keep and bless and protect you.

"You bring so much light, you're such an energy giver, you're an amazing individual, purest of them all, kindness of heart and you spread yourself in for everyone. Please, if there's anywhere I can be there for you, don't hesitate to let me know, okay? I love you my brother and I appreciate your deeply, deeply love. God bless you."

Denrele, deeply emotional, explained:

"This is the last Voice-Note ALEXX sent me (from his sick bed). And that's the part I'm struggling with. Because while he was carrying battles I knew nothing about, he still found the strength to reach out and comfort me. That's who ALEXX was."

He went on to recall their first meeting in 2010 during the Mr Nigeria pageant, describing Alexx as ambitious and unforgettable.

Denrele also shared fond memories from their recent film project in Port Harcourt, where Alexx, though frail, lifted spirits with jokes and kindness.

"Looking back now, that was his superpower," Denrele said. "To the world, I was Denrele. To him, I was 'Rele.' On phone calls, I was always 'NNE!' And those silly nicknames, those private jokes… That’s what death steals. Not just the person. But the voice that called your name differently from everyone else."

As Alexx Ekubo is laid to rest, Denrele expressed hope that the late singer Goldie, another dear friend, has already reunited with him in the afterlife.

"Rest well, ALEXX. Thank you for the kindness. Thank you for the laughter. Thank you for always checking on others, even when you needed someone to check on you. P.S: It was so hard sharing this. I've held onto this VN since the sad announcement of his passing."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Denrele's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

eleeshaofficial said:

"Alex was an Angel 😇😇🥰 we just didn't realize on time 😢😢😢😢😢."

ada_eme said:

"Such a soulful eulogy to a man who meant everything to alot of people. Such an inspiring legacy of JOY, and love and kindness Alexx has left."

adakarl1 said:

"This is Alexx with a heart of gold🥲 Till eternity, I am so glad I paired you both for this great movie "HOW TO PLAY A PLAYER" and God bless you two for bringing your A-Games and supporting me like a blood sister all through the filming. Alexx is a rare breed & I will forever love him."

anitanwaokoru said:

"I cried omgggg he’s so PURE 🕊️ REST IN POWER IKUKU 🥹🤍🤍🤍."

thehappyplacewithabi said:

"Oh my days! This brought years to my eyes but also a slight smile to my lips. Deep recognises deep. I'm so glad that you had him in your corner. Stay blessed always, hugsss."

sammielle_luxe said:

"This is so heartbreaking💔💔!!I remember meeting him at yours and he was the purest of soul ever. Rest well Alex."

Denrele breaks silence with Alexx Ekubo’s final voice recording from his sick bed. Credit: @denrele_edun

Source: Instagram

Omoni Oboli honours Alexx Ekubo uniquely

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli paid a heartfelt tribute to her late friend and colleague, Alexx Ekubo.

Shortly after the grand burial ceremony of the actor that was held in his hometown, Omoni made a touching announcement.

The filmmaker revealed the huge sacrifice she was making for her friend as she bids him farewell.

Source: Legit.ng