Daddy Freeze Points Fingers After Peller’s Fake Dollar Gift Drama, Mentions Those He Suspects
- Daddy Freeze has reacted to Peller’s claim that many of the dollars sprayed at his wedding were fake
- The media personality alleged that some celebrities and Nollywood actors were more likely responsible than wealthy guests
- His comments have added a fresh twist to the conversation surrounding Peller and Jarvis’ lavish wedding
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Media personality Daddy Freeze has weighed in on the controversy surrounding TikToker Peller’s wedding gifts, offering his opinion on who may have been responsible for the fake dollar notes allegedly sprayed at the ceremony.
Peller had disclosed that a significant portion of the dollar bills gifted to him during his elaborate wedding celebration with Jarvis turned out to be counterfeit.
According to the content creator, he only discovered the issue when he attempted to deposit the money at a bank and was informed that many of the notes were fake.
Daddy Freeze shares his view
Reacting during a recent livestream, Daddy Freeze dismissed the idea that wealthy guests at the event could have been behind the alleged act.
Instead, he pointed fingers at some celebrities and Nollywood actors.
“Peller said he was sprayed fake dollars. It's Nollywood actors and celebrities that'll give Peller fake dollars, not billionaires like Chief Priest,” he said.
The broadcaster further claimed that his personal experiences had influenced the company he keeps.
Daddy Freeze went on to explain why he prefers associating with a select group of successful individuals.
According to him, he chooses to interact with people operating at the highest levels of business and entertainment.
He also referenced businessman Mr Ochacho's reported wedding gift to Peller, arguing that the gesture reflected confidence in the TikToker's growing influence and future value.
Watch the Instagram video of Daddy Freeze speaking about Peller's fake dollars here:
Peller and Jarvis in public disagreement after wedding
Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the recent public disagreement between popular content creators Peller and Jarvis, following their traditional wedding ceremony.
This unexpected exchange has sparked widespread online discussion, particularly about traditional roles in wedding ring purchases and how they challenge modern relationship dynamics.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.