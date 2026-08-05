Daddy Freeze has reacted to Peller’s claim that many of the dollars sprayed at his wedding were fake

The media personality alleged that some celebrities and Nollywood actors were more likely responsible than wealthy guests

His comments have added a fresh twist to the conversation surrounding Peller and Jarvis’ lavish wedding

Media personality Daddy Freeze has weighed in on the controversy surrounding TikToker Peller’s wedding gifts, offering his opinion on who may have been responsible for the fake dollar notes allegedly sprayed at the ceremony.

Daddy Freeze alleges that some celebrities and Nollywood actors were more likely responsible for gifting Peller the fake dollars. Photos: Peller/Dadd Freeze.

Source: Instagram

Peller had disclosed that a significant portion of the dollar bills gifted to him during his elaborate wedding celebration with Jarvis turned out to be counterfeit.

According to the content creator, he only discovered the issue when he attempted to deposit the money at a bank and was informed that many of the notes were fake.

Daddy Freeze shares his view

Reacting during a recent livestream, Daddy Freeze dismissed the idea that wealthy guests at the event could have been behind the alleged act.

Instead, he pointed fingers at some celebrities and Nollywood actors.

“Peller said he was sprayed fake dollars. It's Nollywood actors and celebrities that'll give Peller fake dollars, not billionaires like Chief Priest,” he said.

The broadcaster further claimed that his personal experiences had influenced the company he keeps.

Daddy Freeze went on to explain why he prefers associating with a select group of successful individuals.

According to him, he chooses to interact with people operating at the highest levels of business and entertainment.

He also referenced businessman Mr Ochacho's reported wedding gift to Peller, arguing that the gesture reflected confidence in the TikToker's growing influence and future value.

Watch the Instagram video of Daddy Freeze speaking about Peller's fake dollars here:

Daddy Freeze claims that his personal experiences had influenced the company he keeps. Photo: Daddy Freeze.

Source: Instagram

Peller and Jarvis in public disagreement after wedding

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the recent public disagreement between popular content creators Peller and Jarvis, following their traditional wedding ceremony.

This unexpected exchange has sparked widespread online discussion, particularly about traditional roles in wedding ring purchases and how they challenge modern relationship dynamics.

Source: Legit.ng