Mercy Chinwo sparked reactions online after a video from a recent event involving her and some fans surfaced

The gospel singer’s response during the encounter has drawn mixed opinions from social media users.

Fans and critics have shared differing views on the viral moment, as more details emerge about the incident

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has sparked online conversations after a video of her at a recent event surfaced.

The award-winning singer was seen in the trending clip declining to take photos with fans who eagerly followed her after her ministration.

Mercy Chinwo’s moment with a group of women goes viral. Credit: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

Despite their pleas, Mercy explained she was in a hurry, saying, “I’m going somewhere,” but the fans continued to press for pictures.

The incident has since generated mixed reactions on social media. While some defended the singer, suggesting she may have been on a tight schedule or following security protocols, others expressed disappointment that her admirers were denied the chance to capture a memorable moment.

Watch the viral moment between Mercy and her fans:

Netizens weigh in on Mercy Chinwo drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mz_chydi said:

"You no know whether shiiit dey catch her or there’s an emergency, you dey there dey shout mama."

meoti said:

"She obviously seems in a haste and doesn’t look like she is in any mood for such. It’s just surprising to see adults BEGGING for pictures 😂."

pretty_littlelawyer said:

"I’d rather chew glass than be in this situation."

aguvanny said:

“Mama mama mama”. You people don’t know when to stop. She suppose nod one person."

buzordamaris said:

"Una gospel no reach heart na to just dey collect money."

Mercy Chinwo’s interaction with women seeking pictures goes viral. Credit: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

Why Pastor Blessed faced backlash

Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Chinwo's husband found himself in the middle of an online backlash.

This came after he penned a tribute to slain American activist Charlie Kirk.

He described Kirk as a man of conviction, courage, and dignity who never wavered in his beliefs, regardless of opposition.

Source: Legit.ng