Reports claiming veteran Fuji icon Kollington Ayinla had died spread rapidly online before his management stepped in

The singer’s family and organisation have described the reports as false, malicious, and designed to mislead the public

Management has now issued a strong warning, threatening legal action against those responsible for circulating the story

Concern swept through parts of the entertainment industry after reports surfaced online claiming that veteran Fuji musician Kollington Ayinla had passed away.

However, it did not take long for the singer’s management team to respond.

In a statement released on Saturday, representatives of the Fuji icon firmly dismissed the reports, describing them as completely false and intentionally misleading, according to the Nigerian Tribune.

Kollington's management dismissed the reports, describing them as completely false. Photos: Ayinla Kollington.

Source: Instagram

The statement, signed by Shamsudeen Ilori on behalf of the family and the HSKA Foundation, accused certain individuals of fabricating the story to gain online attention and generate traffic.

“Our attention has been drawn to a malicious and unfounded rumor circulating all over the Internet claiming that Kollington Ayinla Fuji Authority has passed away,” the statement read.

Seeking to reassure fans and loved ones, the management provided a direct update on the veteran musician's condition.

According to the statement, Ayinla is not only alive but also healthy and enjoying time with family and close associates.

“Alhaji Kollington Ayinla is ALIVE, WELL, and IN GOOD HEALTH. Baba is currently enjoying himself, surrounded by family and close associates, and still blessing the world with his unmatched Fuji music dexterity and wisdom,” the statement added.

In the statement, those responsible for spreading the claim were described as “heartless people” who had shown little regard for the emotional impact such reports could have on the musician’s family, friends, and fans.

Management argued that falsely announcing the death of a living person goes beyond harmless gossip and can cause significant distress.

The statement also criticised content creators and social media users who share sensitive information without verifying the facts.

The management disclosed that legal action could be taken against anyone found to have originated or knowingly circulated the false information.

The statement declared:

“Spreading false death news is not content — it’s wickedness. The family, management, and legal team of Alhaji Kollington Ayinla will not let this slide. Anyone caught creating or spreading this falsehood will face the full wrath of the law.”

Kollington lays claim to Salawa despite remarriage

Legit.ng recalls that the veteran Fuji artist had recently shared some details about his failed marriage to his ex-wife, Waka queen Salawa Abeni.

The music star was a guest on Teju Babyface’s show, where he opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife.

According to him, Salawa Abeni is still his wife, despite the fact that they are now separated and that she has moved on and remarried.

Ayinla Kollington speaks about Fuji music

Legit.ng had earlier reported that K1 De Ultimate in the Agbaletu interview opened up the conversation about the actual owner of Fuji music.

The Mayegun of Yorubaland stated that he deserves to lay claim to the genre because he was solely responsible for registering the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Source: Legit.ng