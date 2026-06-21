UNILAG has advised prospective students to obtain admission information only from its official communication channels

The university warned candidates against misinformation, fraudulent claims and unauthorised announcements ahead of the 2026/2027 admission exercise

Applicants were encouraged to carefully follow Post-UTME guidelines and verify all admission-related updates through official platforms

The University of Lagos has urged prospective students and members of the public to rely only on its official communication channels for information regarding the 2026/2027 admission exercise.

The institution issued the advisory amid concerns over the circulation of unverified admission information from unofficial sources.

University of Lagos has advised candidates to rely on official admission information sources. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The university warned candidates against acting on claims that do not originate from its authorised platforms.

According to a statement released by the institution's Communication Unit, signed by Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, Head of the Communication Unit, all information relating to admissions, including Post-UTME screening, eligibility requirements, registration procedures, cut-off marks, available courses and screening schedules, will be communicated through official university channels.

The university identified its official website as the primary source of accurate and current admission information. Candidates were advised to regularly monitor the platform for updates and carefully follow all guidelines issued for the forthcoming admission process.

UNILAG also urged prospective applicants to familiarise themselves with the requirements for the 2026/2027 Post-UTME Screening Exercise and ensure full compliance with published instructions.

The institution expressed concern over the activities of fraudsters and misinformation peddlers who often exploit admission periods to deceive candidates and their families.

As part of efforts to assist applicants, the university provided dedicated channels for enquiries relating to the admission process. Candidates seeking clarification on the Post-UTME screening exercise were advised to contact the institution through its designated email address ( postutme@unilag.edu.ng) or telephone lines (09053006772 or 08141656802.).

The university further called on members of the public to remain vigilant and verify any admission-related information before taking action.

UI beats UNILAG to emerge best

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan had reclaimed its position as Nigeria’s highest-ranked university in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, overtaking several long-standing competitors across the country.

Results released on Thursday, January 22, on the Times Higher Education website placed UI in the 801 to 1000 global band, making it the top-ranked Nigerian institution in the latest edition.

Source: Legit.ng