King Charles to Publish Personal Tax Details in Historic Move

King Charles is breaking new ground by becoming the first head of state to publish his personal tax bill, a move aimed at boosting transparency in royal finances

The king’s financial details for the 2024-25 year will be released next week, alongside wider reports on the monarchy’s income and spending

Buckingham Palace says the decision reflects Charles’s wish to modernise and make royal finances clearer and more accessible

King Charles is set to become the first head of state to reveal his personal tax bill, marking a significant step towards greater transparency in royal finances.

The palace confirmed that the king’s financial details will be published as part of a new initiative to improve the “clarity and accessibility” of the monarchy’s accounts.

King Charles publishes personal tax details to boost transparency. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

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King Charles tax transparency

At 77, Charles will disclose his total personal tax information for the 2024-25 financial year next week, alongside other royal financial reports. His tax details for 2025-26 will follow next year once the audit is complete. This decision contrasts with his son, the Prince of Wales, 43, who has not revealed the amount of tax he pays since becoming heir to the throne.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “While this is the first time a monarch has shared this personal tax information, you may recall it was similarly released by His Majesty when he was Prince of Wales. The decision to do so as sovereign has come at the express wish of the king himself, as part of the adaptations carried across since accession.”

Royal income sources

The king’s private income comes from several sources, including investments, trading profits, and funds generated by his private estates of Balmoral and Sandringham. He also benefits from the Duchy of Lancaster, a private portfolio of land, investments, and property, which provided him with £26.8m in 2024-25.

Charles voluntarily pays income tax on all private income and capital gains tax on relevant assets, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding on Royal Taxation 2023, agreed with the government.

Meanwhile, Prince William receives income from the Duchy of Cornwall, a billion-pound estate that includes The Oval cricket ground and Dartmoor prison. The duchy generated nearly £23m for the prince in the last financial year. He voluntarily pays the highest rate of income tax after deducting official costs, though the exact amount remains undisclosed.

Sovereign grant and household accounts

Next week, accounts detailing the sovereign grant — which funds the official duties of the royal family — will be published at a press briefing. This will be accompanied by a new royal household report on the monarch’s finances and the Duchy of Lancaster’s accounts.

A palace spokesperson explained: “Our aim is to explain all elements of royal finances in a way that further enhances clarity and accessibility, while also placing it in its historical and constitutional context.”

Modernising royal finances

The palace emphasised that these changes are part of a broader effort to modernise and evolve royal financial practices. “In order to constantly improve, and to encourage wider understanding of our accountability, the royal household has been considering options to enhance this transparency still further – and can today announce additional measures in keeping with our public service priorities. To put it simply: we continue to modernise and evolve.”

Source: Legit.ng