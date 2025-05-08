Kollington clears the air on rumoured beef with K1, says he can never fight someone he sees as his son, no matter how wealthy or famous he becomes

He reveals that K1 advised him to reconcile with Barrister, leading to a heartfelt moment under a tree

He insists no other Fuji act can look him in the face and claim they are next in line to the crown

Veteran Fuji icon, General Ayinla Kollington, has opened up on his long-rumoured feud with fellow music legend, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1 de Ultimate), insisting there was never a real fight between them.

K1 had claimed in another interview with Agbaletu TV that he is not on good terms with his older colleague because he did not visit him when his mother died.

In an interview with Teju Babyface, the 71-year-old, who was rumoured dead in 2024, dismissed the claims of a long-standing grudge with K1, describing him as his “son” regardless of wealth or fame.

Kollington said, shutting down the idea that there was any rivalry between the two Fuji heavyweights:

“I always hear the rumour that K1 and I are fighting. How can I be fighting with my son? Even if he is richer than I, I am still his father"

Kollington also recalled the pivotal moment that ended his years-long rift with his former friend and rival, late Fuji pioneer, Dr. Sikiru Ayinde Barrister.

According to him, it was K1 who played peacemaker when Barrister’s mother passed away.

He added,

“When the fight between Barrister and me was to finish, K1 called when Barry’s mother died and said, ‘Have you called your friend?’ and I said no because we are fighting.

He said, ‘You have to call him because when your mother died, he brought a big cow.’”

The conversation led to a reconciliation that took place under a tree.

Kollington recalled,

“So, Barrister and I went under a tree, and I told him I have forgiven you for all you did to me"

Kollington speaks on who is king of Fuji

On the matter of who truly deserves the “King of Fuji” crown, the Fuji general made it clear he considers himself the rightful heir after Barrister’s death.

He stated,

“When Sikiru Barrister died, I was the next in line. So, which Fuji musician will now look me in the face and say he is next in line?”

In a surprising turn, he also spoke on his decades-old relationship with Queen Salawa Abeni, stating that despite her being married elsewhere, she still belongs to him.

He boldly declared.

“She is still my wife till the end of time. She is just on loan at her current husband’s place. She belongs to me.

K1 insists on owning Fuji music

Legit.ng had earlier reported that K1 De Ultimate in the Agbaletu interview opened up the conversation about the actual owner of Fuji music.

The Mayegun of Yorubaland stated that he deserves to lay claim to the genre because he was solely responsible for registering the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

He also claimed to have written the association’s constitution himself.

