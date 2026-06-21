Officer Woos has publicly denied reports alleging he announced the death of fellow comedian Broda Shaggi

The content creator's legal team described the viral claim as fabricated, malicious, and defamatory

• The controversy came months after Broda Shaggi was also linked to another false report that left many concerned

Nigerian content creator Jubril Oladapo Gbadamosi, widely known as Officer Woos, has addressed a viral claim alleging that he announced the death of his longtime colleague and friend, Broda Shaggi.

The comedian's response came after a post circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming that Officer Woos had shared news of Broda Shaggi's death on Instagram.

Officer Woos denies reports alleging he announced the death of fellow comedian Broda Shaggi. Photos: Officer Woos/Broda Shaggi.

Source: Instagram

The controversy began when an X user posted a photograph of Broda Shaggi alongside a message claiming that Officer Woos had informed followers of the comedian's passing.

The post read:

“Officer Woos just announced the passing away of his brother Broda Shaggi via his IG page. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Officer Woos, however, took to his Instagram Story and shared a screenshot of the post.

Furthermore, in a statement released on Saturday by his legal representatives, Versed Attorneys, the content creator described the allegation as false, malicious, and defamatory.

According to the statement, anonymous social media accounts deliberately published unverified information in an attempt to mislead members of the public.

The lawyers stressed that Officer Woos has never announced the death of any colleague, associate, or friend on any of his social media platforms.

“Our client has never announced the death of any colleague, friend, or associate on any of his platforms. These publications are entirely manufactured and constitute a deliberate attempt to mislead the public,” the statement said.

Recall that the comedian had earlier dismissed separate allegations claiming that he had been arrested for drug transportation.

The latest incident comes only a few months after another false report alleged that Broda Shaggi had been shot while filming around the Sango-Ota Bridge area of Ogun State in March 2026.

At the time, the claim circulated widely online before being dismissed.

Read Officer Woos' post here:

Reactions trail Officer Woos' statement

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@chrisemilogames stated:

"Who else come to this page after seeing the news ?? or or or or omo I sh sh sh shoc" @n.i.femi_noted: "Wallahi immediately I saw it on TikTok I entered is page on ig straight this bloggers are mad Sha."

@adeni_mo shared:

"As you they make money. 2 things is important in your life get yourself a lawyer and a doctor. U see that lawyer part mad people plenty for Nigeria wey go look for your troubles. Thank God"

Officer Woos describes the viral claim as fabricated, malicious, and defamatory. Photo: Officer Woos.

Source: Instagram

Officer Woos buys Lexus

Recall that in 2021, Legit.ng had reported that Officer Woos bought himself a brand-new Lexus.

In a video that was posted online, the shirtless comedian, known for his role as a confused and stammering police officer in skits, was seen sporting a huge smile as he entered his new car, ready to take it for a spin.

Fans and celebrities congratulated him on his big win

Source: Legit.ng