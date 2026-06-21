Bail is free, what Nigerian should know about it, new Force PRO says

Nigerians are being reminded once again that bail is free and no police officer has the right to demand money before releasing a suspect in a bailable offence

For years, families have been forced to pay huge sums under the guise of “bail fees,” despite the law guaranteeing freedom without cost

The police say citizens should refuse illegal demands and report any officer who asks for payment by calling 080-570-00001

The Nigerian Police Force has once again reminded citizens that bail is free under the law. No officer is permitted to demand money before releasing a suspect in a bailable offence.

According to the police, bail is a legal right, not a favour. Officers are prohibited from charging suspects or their families for bail.

Bail is free and Nigerian police emphasise that no officer is allowed to demand money for releasing suspects in bailable offences. Photo credit: Policeng

Source: UGC

As the Force PRO explained in a recent video, “Bail is free, and no officer is allowed to demand money before releasing a suspect in a bailable offence.”

What bail really means

Bail is a process that allows a suspect to leave police custody while investigations continue. It is designed to prevent overcrowding in cells and ensure suspects can prepare for their defence.

Bail requires:

A surety – a reliable person who guarantees the suspect will return.

An IPO – the Investigating Police Officer who processes the paperwork.

A bail bond – a written guarantee that the suspect will appear in court.

Importantly, bail does not require cash, bank transfers, or hidden “fees.”

Reporting illegal bail demands

If an officer asks for money, Nigerians are advised not to argue at the station. Instead, they should report the incident immediately by calling 080-570-00001. This hotline was created to help citizens expose officers who engage in extortion.

Why many Nigerians remain sceptical

Despite repeated campaigns, many Nigerians still doubt the slogan “bail is free.” Years of alleged police extortion and brutality have left deep scars.

Amnesty International investigations revealed torture and forced confessions at the notorious “Tiger Base” in Owerri, where families were extorted for millions of naira.

In Rivers State, human rights lawyers reported detainees at the Octopus Unit in Port Harcourt were beaten and stripped of belongings, each item priced for return, before being extorted of ₦180,000.

A Punch investigation in 2024 documented multiple accounts of Nigerians being asked to pay for bail despite official assurances.

This disconnect explains why many citizens react with disbelief whenever police repeat the slogan.

Your rights under Nigerian law

The police emphasise that Nigerians should:

Know bail is a right in bailable offences.

Refuse to pay any money demanded as “bail fees.”

Report officers through the hotline instead of engaging in arguments.

The message is clear: bail is free, and demanding money for it is illegal. The challenge now is whether Nigerians will see this principle enforced in everyday policing.

Source: Legit.ng