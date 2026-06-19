The just-concluded funeral of Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo, who died after a battle with advanced kidney cancer, has generated mixed feelings on social media

A lady who followed the funeral on TikTok has expressed her displeasure over some happenings that took place, and she pointed them out

In a tweet, she stated two things that Alexx's family should not have permitted at the funeral, sending social media users into a frenzy

Reacting to Alexx Ekubo's funeral, which was held in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State, on June 18, a lady has criticised some events at the occasion.

According to the lady, known on X as @kunnujic, she watched a livestream of the funeral on TikTok and observed that food was cooked for the event and guests ate, while some danced.

A lady opines that cooking and a live band were unnecessary at Alexx Ekubo's funeral. Photo Credit: @kunnujic, Facebook/Oga Yenne

Source: Facebook

Lady's perspective on Alexx Ekubo's funeral

@kunnujic lamented that it was easy to see how quickly people moved on and will soon forget Alexx.

In her opinion, she asserted that Alexx's family should not have allowed cooking and the live band at the funeral, stating that they were not necessary.

She advised people to enjoy their lives, as people who could not cross a gutter to assist them would cross oceans to bury them. Her tweet posted on June 18 read:

"They cooked at Alex's funeral. I watched the livestream on TikTok; people were eating while some danced.

"It's easy to see how people quickly move on and will soon forget him. If you ask me, the cooking and live band weren't necessary because he died too early.

"Please enjoy your life, as people can't cross a gutter to assist you but will cross oceans just to bury you."

A lady says Alexx Ekubo's family should not have cooked for his funeral. Photo Credit: @kunnujic, Facebook/Alexx Ekubo

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

Alexx Ekubo's burial: Reactions trail lady's assertion

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's tweet below:

@NancyAigbebhalu said:

"It depends on culture and traditions. The age doesn’t really matter to them. They just wanna do it the way it ought to be done regardless."

@Miracle13157406 said:

"In Igbo land, they cook in burials and celebrate people's lives and Alex was also a titled man. It's part of our culture."

@didi2949 said:

"You expect people that travel far and wide for the burial of a title chief not to eat at the burial.. Ona dey talk oo."

@mobola_ade said:

"People move on quickly. Especially when in this part of the world."

@nuttyfoodnbakes said:

"I believe they wanted to just ensure he was celebrated more than mourned. If it was Yoruba tho, most people older than him wouldn't eat. No matter how much they try to beautify it, it's "òkú ọ̀fọ̀."

@vickyomolara said:

"I wasn't expecting the cooking part too...this was a young person that passed."

@Kudosify1 said:

"That is just fact .... Assuming they way people gather for burial arrangement the same people get to help each other, we will be living fine and a good life."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a teacher had mentioned two things that Alexx Ekubo's wife did at his burial that stood out.

Woman not posting clips from Alexx's burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had declared that she would not post videos and pictures from Alexx Ekubo's burial.

In a Facebook post on June 19, the woman explained why she has refrained from posting any video or picture from Alexx's burial.

The woman, in sorrow over Alexx's demise, explained that watching the Nollywood actor's relatives weep and wail broke her heart.

Source: Legit.ng