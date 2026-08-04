BeerahBakes, a Nigerian baker on X, stumbled on a note her husband wrote her two years ago while flipping through her recipe book

The note, tucked inside her baking journal when he was still her boyfriend, mixed cake instructions with a heartfelt declaration of love

She shared the discovery on X, where it quickly melted hearts and drew a wave of reactions from people longing for the same kind of love

A Nigerian baker got an unexpected reminder of just how loved she is after flipping through her recipe notes and finding a handwritten message from her husband dated two years back.

The baker, known on X as BeerahBakes, shared the discovery on the platform, writing that she had been searching for a recipe when the note caught her eye.

Baker posts unexpected letter her husband wrote and hid in her recipe book years ago. Photo credit: @BeerahBakes/X.

Source: Twitter

At the time it was written, her husband was still her boyfriend, and what he left behind was anything but ordinary.

The Note That Stopped Her in Her Tracks

Rather than a simple love letter, the note wove baking instructions together with genuine affection. He had written out actual directions, guiding her to pour the strawberry yoghurt and pink colour mix, blend the batter until smooth, and then bake. But tucked right after the instructions came the real message.

"I love you with all my life baby take a break from making cake and think about me for a Sec," the note read. "Your favorite man. Can't wait to marry You!"

The combination of practical guidance and quiet romance was what made the find so striking. He had met her in her world, one full of batters and ovens and carefully measured ingredients, and found a way to slip his feelings right into it.

Reactions as lady posts note from her lover

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Big Landlord said:

"Meself go taste this love one day."

Ova wrote:

"This love thing is sweet. I hope it finds me soon."

Jolie Aura added:

"Okay cuteeee but you people nah."

See the post below:

Lady shares note from husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady got internet users gushing after sharing the note her husband gave her in church.

She said he came to her seat and handed her the piece of paper which contained the mesmerising content.

Source: Legit.ng