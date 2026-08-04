Meghan Markle marked her 45th birthday on Tuesday, but the royal family made no public acknowledgement of the milestone

Royal experts explained why the Duchess of Sussex no longer receives official birthday wishes from the Palace on social media

Commentators weighed in on which royals might quietly reach out to Markle and which almost certainly would not

Meghan Markle celebrated her 45th birthday on Tuesday, posting photos of herself leaping into a pool clutching a balloon bouquet, captioning the cheerful images with "Thank you for the birthday love! 🎈", but the royal family offered no public greeting to mark the occasion.

That silence, however, was anything but surprising to those who follow the monarchy closely.

Meghan Markle's 45th birthday sparks fresh royal family snub claims. Credit: @meghanmarkle

Source: Instagram

Royal commentator Tom Sykes told Page Six that the absence of any official acknowledgement is entirely consistent with how the Palace has handled the Sussexes since their departure from royal duties in 2020.

"Birthday wishes to a private citizen would be sent privately," Sykes said. "There's absolutely no way anything will be put on social media feeds or anything like that."

Why the Royals are Silent

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield echoed that view, pointing out that Markle's in-laws have not posted birthday messages for her on Instagram since she stepped back from royal responsibilities.

"The Royal Family has consistently reserved official birthday wishes for working royals, and Harry, Meghan, and their children haven't been included in that policy for several years," Schofield said. "Palace officials would tell you it's protocol, not personal."

Both commentators suggested that some private gestures may still take place behind the scenes.

Sykes noted that King Charles III, who is Harry's father, is "a scrupulously polite man" who would likely want to convey his wishes personally. Schofield agreed, saying Charles may have his palace staffers send a card or gift. "A discreet gesture would be entirely in keeping with his character," she added.

William and Kate Unlikely to Reach Out

The picture looks considerably different when it comes to Prince William and Princess Catherine. Sykes said he does not expect Markle to hear from that side of the family at all. Schofield was equally blunt, saying there is "simply" no relationship between Markle and her brother-in-law at this point.

"They believe Meghan played a significant role in the breakdown of family trust," she said, describing any suggestion of secret birthday exchanges as "more in the realm of wishful thinking than reality."

As for how the Duchess herself spent the day, details remain private. Schofield speculated that Markle would mark the milestone surrounded by those closest to her, possibly at a favourite Montecito restaurant such as Lucky's Steakhouse or Tre Lune.

Last year, Markle celebrated her 44th birthday at Beverly Hills restaurant Funke, sharing an Instagram photo of herself putting out birthday candles. "Blowin' out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special,"

she wrote at the time. She also praised the venue's food, calling her meal one of the "top five meals of [her] life."

Meghan Markle celebrates 45 amid fresh claims of a royal family snub. Credit: @meghanmarkle

Source: Instagram

Meghan Markle breaks silence amid professional separation

According to a previous post by Legit.ng, a report about Hollywood actress Meghan Markle's marriage to Prince Harry circulated in the media.

The report about what has been tagged their 'professional separation' has caused an uproar on social media spaces.

Recall that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines during their joint visit to Nigeria this year.

Source: Legit.ng