Burna Boy has confirmed plans for a third headline concert at the iconic London Stadium in 2027

The Grammy-winning singer remains the only African artist to sell out the 80,000-capacity venue

The announcement comes shortly after his appearance at the inaugural FIFA World Cup final halftime show

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has announced plans to return to the London Stadium in 2027 for what would be his third headline concert at the iconic venue.

The Afro-fusion star first hinted at the development through a cryptic Instagram post featuring a 60-carat natural VVS diamond necklace created to commemorate his previous sold-out performances at the stadium.

Burna Boy confirms plans for a third headline concert at the iconic London Stadium in 2027. Photos: Burna Boy.

Source: Twitter

He later confirmed the announcement in a post on X.

“So excited for 2027! London Stadium III and much more announcements for y’all,” Burna Boy wrote.

Extending a unique record

Burna Boy currently holds the distinction of being the only African artiste to headline and sell out the London Stadium, which serves as the home ground of Premier League side West Ham United.

The singer first achieved the feat in June 2023 during his Love, Damini tour before repeating the accomplishment in June 2024 as part of his I Told Them tour.

A third concert in 2027 would further strengthen his position as one of Africa's most successful global music exports.

The London Stadium has a capacity of approximately 80,000 for concerts, making it one of the largest entertainment venues in the United Kingdom.

Fresh from another global milestone

The announcement comes shortly after Burna Boy's appearance at the inaugural FIFA World Cup final halftime show, another achievement that added to his growing international profile.

Since breaking into the mainstream with Like to Party, the lead single from his debut album L.I.F.E, Burna Boy has become one of Africa's most influential artistes.

His catalogue includes acclaimed projects such as African Giant, Twice As Tall, Love, Damini, I Told Them and No Sign of Weakness.

With 13 Grammy nominations and a Grammy Award for Twice As Tall, Burna Boy continues to expand his legacy on the global stage.

Watch an Instagram video of Burna Boy's London stadium concert announcement here:

Reactions trail Burna Boy's London Stadium concert announcement

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@jay_zaza07 stated:

"ODG @burnaboygram you need someone to clean your shoes before and after the match oo empower me Abeg"

@chukwu.chebem.5 noted:

"If you’re to be paid based on your stage performance blv me we really gonna owe you fr!you don’t do it because cause of money but it’s a whole talent and more on our faces 🫶🏻I can’t love you less ODG"

Burna Boy remains the only African artist to sell out the 80,000-capacity venue. Photo: Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

Daniel Regha rips into Burna Boy's album

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial critic Daniel Regha reviewed Burna Boy's latest album.

The singer dropped his latest album, titled No Sign of Weakness, on Friday, July 11, 2025. While fans were still digesting the body of work and industry colleagues hailed the project, Regha came forward with a no-holds-barred review that has sparked intense debate across the music industry.

Source: Legit.ng