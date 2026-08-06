The U.S. State Department confirmed it revoked visas belonging to several foreign nationals accused of serious offences

The offences included kidnapping, non-consensual intimacy, exploitation of children, violent assault and aggravated sexual offences

Several of the affected individuals were accused of crimes involving minors, including child sexual abuse material and online child enticement

The administration of President Donald Trump has announced the revocation of visas issued to several foreign nationals accused of serious violent crimes, declaring that individuals who threaten public safety or exploit children will not be allowed to remain in the United States.

In a series of statements posted on its official X account on Thursday, August 6, the U.S. Department of State said the government was using "every available tool" to deny visas to applicants with violent criminal histories and remove foreign nationals who pose a threat to Americans.

ICE officers arrest a detainee at a U.S. immigration facility. Photo: Getty

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"The United States has zero tolerance for foreign nationals who abuse children or turn our neighbourhoods into crime scenes," the department said.

US Expands Visa Revocation Enforcement Drive

The State Department outlined several cases involving foreign nationals whose visas had been revoked following criminal charges.

Among them was an individual charged with felony kidnapping, human traficking and the sexual exploitation of a minor. The department said such offenders "have no place in the United States" before confirming the person's visa had been revoked.

Another foreign national was accused of overstaying the authorised admission period before allegedly participating in a deadly home invasion.

The department said the United States would not tolerate "violent foreign nationals invading" the country and announced that the individual's visa had also been cancelled.

Trump Targets Foreign Criminal Visa Holders

The crackdown also covered people accused of serious sexual offences. According to the State Department, one foreign national was charged with sexual battery, including offences involving a mentally disabled victim.

Another individual was arrested on allegations of felony assault with intent to cause great bodily harm, while another was charged with more than a dozen counts relating to the possession of child sexual abuse material.

The department further disclosed that visas had been revoked for a foreign national accused of sod_my of a child and aggravated sexual battery, as well as another person charged with online child enticement and internet luring of a child.

In a separate case, officials said a foreign national allegedly carried out a violent road rage attack, adding that foreign visitors would not be allowed to turn American roads and neighbourhoods into crime scenes.

Throughout the announcements, the department ended each case with the same message: "Visa revoked."

Reaffirming the administration's immigration enforcement policy, the State Department said the Trump administration would continue prioritising the safety of American communities.

"The Trump Administration will never allow the United States to become home to foreign criminals who abuse our laws and victimise our people," the department said.

It added that the State Department would continue to put "the American people first" by denying or revoking visas where necessary to protect public safety.

US embassy explains how long Nigerians can stay in America

In a previous report, the United States Mission in Nigeria has reminded travellers that holding a valid U.S. visa does not automatically determine how long they can remain in the country.

The embassy urged international visitors to verify their authorised period of stay through their electronic arrival record after entering the United States

Source: Legit.ng