VeryDarkMan has released a video from a recent protest he led in Ibadan, Oyo state, amid insecurity in the country

The highlight was the social media critic recounting his encounter with alleged armed thugs during the protest

The critic's message to those behind the alleged attack has seen him receive praise from many social media users

Social media critic and influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has stirred reactions after sharing a video of his encounter with alleged armed thugs in Ibadan, Oyo state, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

A series of videos had surfaced on social media showing VDM leading supporters from the Ratel Movement in a protest in Ibadan, demanding urgent government action against rising cases of kidnapping, banditry, and insecurity in Oyo state.

VeryDarkMan and protesters confront alleged armed thugs in Ibadan. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Reports of tension at the protest emerged online, claiming a group of suspected thugs attempted to disrupt the gathering.

Taking to his social media pages, VDM shared a clip of how he and protesters confronted the intruders directly.

In a caption of the video, the critic claimed the thugs were armed with bottles and stones.

"To the people that sent the thugs.. ASK THEM HOW FA. THEY SHOT AT US,THEY THREW BOTTLES AND STONES,we ran towards them."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan met with Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde, who vowed to make a supreme sacrifice in ensuring the release of the 46 schoolchildren and teachers who were abducted in the Oriire Local Government Area of the state on May 15.

Netizens praise VeryDarkMan following encounter with alleged armed thugs in Ibadan. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

“If you ask me, can I sacrifice myself for those children to come out? I will do it. I have lived a good life; I’m almost 60, and it doesn’t matter. Our children will never be in the same situation as the Chibok children," he said.

The video VeryDarkMan shared of his alleged encounter with thugs in Ibadan is below:

Reactions to VDM's encounter with alleged thugs

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, with netizens praising the critics and other protesters for standing their ground. Read the comments below:

DKellyTheop082 said:

"South west states issa fulll of thugs… So they can not use their thuggery lifestyle and enter bush to rescue almost 46 children and mothers in the bush for getting to one month."

alakedup commented:

"As far as I’m concerned, Ratel is the only group standing up to this government, others are beneficiaries."

lordjames_M wrote:

"I’m beginning to see his movement as becoming too strong !!! Which would surely lead to strong men seeing him as a force and work to pull him down!!! Soonest."

annytouches7 commented:

"nothing una fit tell this guy get juju."

VDM's lawyer addresses rumours of his arrest

Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan became the subject of speculations on Friday, June 12, 2026, after unverified claims circulated on social media that he had been arrested.

The rumour gained traction online, especially on Facebook, sparking concern and reactions. His lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, also reacted to the rumour, debunking it as false.

Source: Legit.ng