Untouchable Comedy has shared a video from a courtesy visit to veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie

The content creator also gifted Edochie a ram in gratitude for a declaration he made about his firstborn child's gender

Untouchable's visit to the popular actor has captured attention on social media, with netizens sharing diverse opinions

Comedian and content creator Untouchable Comedy, whose real name is Chibuike Gabriel, recently visited veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie with a large ram as a thanksgiving gesture over a prophecy he made about his firstborn child.

In a video Untouchable shared via his social media pages on Tuesday, June 16, he disclosed that Edochie was the first person to tell him he would give birth to a baby boy as his first child during a past visit.

Untouchable shares declaration Pete Edochie made about his firstborn's gender. Credit: untouchablecomedy

Source: Instagram

"He was the first person to tell me you will give birth to a bouncing baby boy," Untouchable said as he proudly informed the veteran about his wife's delivery, true to his past declaration.

While conversing with Edochie, the content creator explained he visited to show appreciation for the declaration.

"I said I must come to say thank you for allowing God to use you," he said.

Reacting, Edochie, who asked about the newborn's well-being, went on to recount making the same declaration when he met his wife.

"I told my wife your first son will be a boy, your second will be a girl, while the rest will be boys," Edochie said.

The veteran actor, who revealed he doesn't know how it happens, disclosed it has been a part of him since he was young as he shared similar past encounters.

Veteran actor Pete Edochie showers prayer on Untouchable and his newborn. Credit: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Towards the end of the video, a clip showed Edochie praying for Untouchable, who was spotted on his knees.

The video from Untouchable's visit to Pete Edochie is below:

Reactions as Untouchable gifts Pete Edochie ram

The visit and the goat gift have stirred reactions, with fans praising the comedian for honouring the veteran and celebrating the newborn.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Joy Chidimma commented:

"Who else believe that this man not ordinary."

Obiora Chioma said:

"Na only God know how lion take born goat, this man is a real legend."

Apav Isaac Iyua commented:

"This man is really a father. But I am still remembering his powerful movies, if I just see him in any movie, just know that.... Hmm."

Love Alex said:

"The great legend himself has spoken...buh mehn who else noticed all those awards??I literally had goosebumps watching this...it was indeed an emotional moment... blessings choke his so calm."

Maria Miso Lungu reacted:

"The level of respect Nigerians show to their elders is unmatched."

MC Sawam said:

"This Man is a Knight in the Roman Catholic and he's so dedicated to the doctrine, so for him to speak accurately on things to happen and it comes to pass, just know there's a particular special sacrifice He pays for God to grant his wish. May God continue to bless you Legend. Congratulations Untouchable Comedies."

What Untouchable said about Odira Nwobu

Legit.ng reported that Untouchable finally addressed the death of actor Odira Nwobu, stating that it was not a prank.

Speaking in a video he shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 26, Untouchable, who looked distressed, said he had been silent because of his health.

He revealed he was traumatised, adding that he would never make a prank video about someone's death.

Source: Legit.ng