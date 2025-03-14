Untouchable Comedies Involved in Ghastly Auto Crash, Video of Men Carrying Him Stirs Concerns
- Content creator Untouchable Comedy has shared a video of a ghastly auto crash he was involved in
- The video showed a car destroyed beyond repair while some men were seen lifting Untouchable Comedy to help him get medical attention
- Untouchable Comedy's video has since stirred reactions and concerns from many, including actress Destiny Etiko
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Prayers are pouring in for Content creator Chibuike Gabriel, also known as Untouchable Comedy, after he shared a video showing the moment he was involved in a ghastly auto crash.
Untouchable Comedy, who was in the news over his visit to veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu's residence with a friend, was seen in the video looking shocked as his car appeared to be destroyed beyond repair.
A clip showed the moment some men lifted the content creator as the help him to a location to receive medical care.
Another clip showed how the car was destroyed beyond repair, being lifted from a drainage.
Untouchable Comedy in reaction to the incident appreciated God for saving him as he wrote in a caption, "God saved my life."
In other news, Legit.ng reported that Untouchable Comedy announced the tragic passing of his father after battling a stroke for years.
The content creator, in an emotional video, was seen shedding tears with his fiancée, Precious, by his side, consoling him.
The prankster opened up about the impact of the loss on himself and his family.
Untouchable shared moving clips of his ailing dad lying on a sick bed and using crutches while highlighting some of the special moments they shared while he was alive.
Watch the video Untouchable Comedy shared below:
Reactions as Untouchable Comedy survives accident
Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from many including actress Destiny Etiko as they wished the content creator a speedy recovery. Read the comments below:
2Baba's look-alike, singer Joe El hospitalised, injured, video stirs concerns from Blackface, others
destinyetikoofficial wrote:
"Jesus."
official_diamond_media wrote:
"If una never experience accident before… you no go know ….. yall saying he just walked by himself some minutes ago,why den con Dey carry am… lol… God won’t let it to happen to you….. Thank God for life."
__afamefuna said:
"Jesus I saw this car ooo along ugwuaji flyover but I didn't know it was you.... thank God for Ur life @untouchable_comediess."
chekwasmichaels wrote:
"Jesus! Mehn!! Thank God for your life o Glory be to God! Stay safe bro."
muriel_abuja_real_estate_001 said:
"I think say him been walk with him leg? Why dey com dey carry am? Him no fit walk again? Them bandage neck, him no dey walk again."
chikadibia_light_ said:
"Those of asking why he's been carried after walking out by himself, please understand that the pain starts after some minutes, even the shock everything will sink in after some minutes by then ur brain will be rotating."
Zicsaloma gives self new title following his nose surgery, unveils crisp photos: "Take bucket & cry"
Odumodu Blvck hospitalised
Legit.ng also recalls reporting that rapper Odumodu Blvck was involved in a car accident.
The singer shared pictures from the incident as well as a photo of him on a hospital bed.
"Big Kala self dey collect drip .. Na wa for Malaria oh, he no Dey fear “Anti world Gangsta," a fan wrote.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng