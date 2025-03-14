Content creator Untouchable Comedy has shared a video of a ghastly auto crash he was involved in

The video showed a car destroyed beyond repair while some men were seen lifting Untouchable Comedy to help him get medical attention

Untouchable Comedy's video has since stirred reactions and concerns from many, including actress Destiny Etiko

Prayers are pouring in for Content creator Chibuike Gabriel, also known as Untouchable Comedy, after he shared a video showing the moment he was involved in a ghastly auto crash.

Untouchable Comedy, who was in the news over his visit to veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu's residence with a friend, was seen in the video looking shocked as his car appeared to be destroyed beyond repair.

A clip showed the moment some men lifted the content creator as the help him to a location to receive medical care.

Another clip showed how the car was destroyed beyond repair, being lifted from a drainage.

Untouchable Comedy in reaction to the incident appreciated God for saving him as he wrote in a caption, "God saved my life."

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Untouchable Comedy announced the tragic passing of his father after battling a stroke for years.

The content creator, in an emotional video, was seen shedding tears with his fiancée, Precious, by his side, consoling him.

The prankster opened up about the impact of the loss on himself and his family.

Untouchable shared moving clips of his ailing dad lying on a sick bed and using crutches while highlighting some of the special moments they shared while he was alive.

Watch the video Untouchable Comedy shared below:

Reactions as Untouchable Comedy survives accident

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from many including actress Destiny Etiko as they wished the content creator a speedy recovery. Read the comments below:

destinyetikoofficial wrote:

"Jesus."

official_diamond_media wrote:

"If una never experience accident before… you no go know ….. yall saying he just walked by himself some minutes ago,why den con Dey carry am… lol… God won’t let it to happen to you….. Thank God for life."

__afamefuna said:

"Jesus I saw this car ooo along ugwuaji flyover but I didn't know it was you.... thank God for Ur life @untouchable_comediess."

chekwasmichaels wrote:

"Jesus! Mehn!! Thank God for your life o Glory be to God! Stay safe bro."

muriel_abuja_real_estate_001 said:

"I think say him been walk with him leg? Why dey com dey carry am? Him no fit walk again? Them bandage neck, him no dey walk again."

chikadibia_light_ said:

"Those of asking why he's been carried after walking out by himself, please understand that the pain starts after some minutes, even the shock everything will sink in after some minutes by then ur brain will be rotating."

