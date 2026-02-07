2Baba opened up about personal challenges and past mistakes in a recent interview

He addressed the controversial incident with his wife, Natasha Osawaru, in London.

The music star reflected on emotions and accountability, sharing his side of the story

Afrobeats superstar Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has opened up about the controversial incident involving his wife, Natasha Osawaru, in London, taking responsibility for his actions.

In a candid interview on the Mic On podcast, 2Baba reflected on mistakes he has made both in his personal life and career.

2Baba addresses rumors surrounding Natasha Osawaru in London. Credit: @official2baba, @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

“There are so many things I wish I could rewind and do better. As a human being, there are times when you are overwhelmed,” he said.

He explained that being overwhelmed sometimes led to poor decisions, noting that his “thick-skin is weaker now.”

Speaking specifically about the London incident, 2Baba admitted, “I was angry that day. It was an unfortunate incident,” showing accountability for the situation and acknowledging the role his emotions played.

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2Baba made an emotional appeal to Nigerians to forgive him and his family following a period of heightened public scrutiny over his marriage to Natasha Idibia.

In a video circulating online, the veteran Nigerian musician addressed fans directly, asking for understanding amid the ongoing attention surrounding his family life.

He said:

"Make una no vex again. Make una forgive me and my family and everybody."

The singer’s message comes after several weeks of heightened interest in the couple’s relationship.

Reports of disagreements between 2Baba and Natasha surfaced online, with viral clips suggesting tension over personal matters.

These clips led to intense media coverage and widespread discussions across social media platforms.

While the specifics of the disagreements remain largely private, the public nature of the viral clips contributed to speculation about the state of their marriage.

2Baba’s video appears aimed at curbing the speculation and reminding Nigerians of the human element behind the headlines.

In his video, the musician appeared reflective and sincere, emphasising that the ongoing scrutiny is taking a toll on his family.

2Baba urged fans and followers to respect the privacy of him and his new wife, and refrain from amplifying private matters on social media.

2Baba's interview clip trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

fredline156 said:

"You no see Nothing yet🤣🤣🤣."

herrywhitney_ventures said:

"He will forever miss Annie, no other woman can tolerate and love him that much."

iam_ogebenita said:

"No rewind anything, just dey live your life dey go bros."

truthful181 said:

"Everybody is in the same boat, my dear. Sometimes you believe your current situation is better, until you encounter fire, and then you realize rewinding 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

alaso_oge said:

"Shuu! You don dey regret your peace of mind? It's not possible, na wetin you subscribe for, keep enjoying o."

the_mayor_of_enugu__ said:

"Eyaahhh after u don jam person wey dey give you RKO for house 🙂‍↕️😪."

great_olaoluwakiita_fola said:

"😂😂😂😂....Mumu button...I think you have your peace now daddy gbogbo gbo..may God help you in this one."

justdanza.4 said:

"As a man or woman if you can keep your legs close life will be so much easier."

2Baba opens up about his relationship struggles with Natasha Osawaru. Credit: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

Teebillz shares what 2Baba told him

Legit.ng had reported that Teebillz reacted to the viral video of 2Baba and Natasha having altercations in Nigeria and London.

The singer had allegedly been attacked twice in the clips that were circulating widely online, causing concern among his fans.

The talent manager recalled the emotional moments he and 2Baba have shared and what the musician told him in confidence.

