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KWAM 1’s Alleged Baby Mama Ogechi Raises Alarm Over Threat to Her Life, Accuses Singer’s Associate
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KWAM 1’s Alleged Baby Mama Ogechi Raises Alarm Over Threat to Her Life, Accuses Singer’s Associate

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
3 min read
  • A woman who recently accused Fuji star K1 De Ultimate of abandoning their alleged daughter has made a troubling new allegation
  • Ogechi claimed her life is now in danger following the controversy surrounding her public statements
  • She also alleged that her daughter has become a target of bullying amid the ongoing dispute

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The controversy surrounding Fuji music icon Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has taken another dramatic turn.

Ogechi, the woman who recently claimed that the veteran singer abandoned and refused to acknowledge their alleged teenage daughter, has now alleged that her life is under threat.

The latest claim comes weeks after her emotional interviews about her relationship with the Fuji star dominated conversations online.

KWAM 1, alleged babymama, Fuji music
Ogechi accuses Fuji star K1 De Ultimate of abandoning their alleged daughter. Photos: Ogechi/KWAM 1.
Source: Instagram

“My life is in danger”

Speaking during an interview with Feelfreetv, Ogechi alleged that events following her public accusations have left her living in fear.

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According to her, the situation worsened after K1 De Ultimate responded to the controversy with a satirical song that drew widespread attention.

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She claimed the development has affected not only her but also her daughter.

“My life is in danger; my daughter is being bullied because of Wasiu Ayinde’s response song to my allegation,” she said.

Serious allegation against K1 associate

Ogechi went further by accusing Otunba Wale Bello, whom she described as an associate of K1 De Ultimate, of issuing threats against her.

According to her, the man allegedly warned that she could face deadly consequences for mentioning his name on social media.

“Otunba Wale Bello said he will assassinate me for saying his name on social media,” she alleged.

As of the time of this report, the allegation remains her claim, and no official response from the accused party was immediately available.

Daughter remains at centre of controversy

The latest development follows Ogechi's earlier claim that she dated K1 De Ultimate for over seven years before becoming pregnant.

Her teenage daughter also recently shared her side of the story, revealing that she wrote a song inspired by her alleged experiences.

Read also

KWAM1 sparks debate with controversial views on women being labelled ‘loose’

Watch the X video of Ogechi's interview about KWAM 1 here:

Reactions trail KWAM 1's alleged babymama's new accusations

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ak_moshood stated:

"What if Wasiu is not a reach man, would she come on online and be crying...make she move on and train her daughter in peace."

@ODUNAYO55503366 noted:

"For the fact that the girl is outspoken really amazed me and it shows that her mom has been doing a better job in Her life"
KWAM 1, Fuji music, alleged babymama
KWAM 1's baby mama claimed her life is now in danger following the controversy surrounding her public statements. Photo: KWAM 1.
Source: Instagram

K1 sings at wedding after losing mum

Legit.ng previously reported K1 recently buried his 105-year-old mother and was seen teary-eyed at a wedding hours later.

The video of his performance went viral on social media and raised a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians.

\Many were surprised that he could overcome his grief easily and run after money. While others tried to defend him, saying that he couldn't cancel the engagement before his mother passed on.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

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