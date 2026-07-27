Qatar's government has published the requirements foreigners must fulfil before they can be considered for citizenship in the country

One of the requirements sets a minimum number of years a foreigner must have lived in Qatar before qualifying for citizenship

Applicants must also demonstrate proficiency in Arabic, both spoken and written, as part of the process

Qatar has outlined four key conditions that any foreigner must meet to be considered eligible for citizenship, according to information published on the Qatari government's official website.

Much like Germany, Canada, and several other nations that have set formal naturalisation criteria, Qatar has established a clear framework for those who wish to make the Gulf state their permanent home.

Qatar lists 4 citizenship requirements, includes 25-year residency rule. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/MAHMUD HAMS

Source: Getty Images

Requirements for Qatar citizenship

1. Lawful residence

A foreigner seeking Qatari citizenship must have lived in the country for a minimum of 25 years. This is the baseline residency period required before an application can be considered. Additional conditions are attached to this requirement and can be reviewed on Qatar's official government website.

2. Ability to earn a livelihood

Applicants must demonstrate that they are financially self-sufficient. Qatar requires that an individual be able to earn enough to comfortably meet their own needs without relying on the state.

3. Good behaviour

An applicant's conduct is also taken into account. The individual must have a clean record and must not have been convicted of any criminal offence, whether the crime took place inside Qatar or in any other country.

4. Arabic language proficiency

Citizenship hopefuls are also expected to demonstrate a working knowledge of the Arabic language. This means being able to both speak and write in Arabic, serving as evidence of genuine cultural and linguistic integration into Qatari society.

UAE announces those eligible for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) published the eight categories of foreigners who may be considered for citizenship and the conditions attached to each category.

The UAE explained that only the president, the rulers' and crown princes' courts, executive councils, and the cabinet have the authority to nominate or approve individuals for citizenship. It also warned that citizenship granted under these categories may be withdrawn if the attached conditions are violated.

Source: Legit.ng