Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Qatar Publishes 4 Requirements Foreigners Must Meet to Qualify for Citizenship, Explains It
People

Qatar Publishes 4 Requirements Foreigners Must Meet to Qualify for Citizenship, Explains It

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Qatar's government has published the requirements foreigners must fulfil before they can be considered for citizenship in the country
  • One of the requirements sets a minimum number of years a foreigner must have lived in Qatar before qualifying for citizenship
  • Applicants must also demonstrate proficiency in Arabic, both spoken and written, as part of the process

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Qatar has outlined four key conditions that any foreigner must meet to be considered eligible for citizenship, according to information published on the Qatari government's official website.

Much like Germany, Canada, and several other nations that have set formal naturalisation criteria, Qatar has established a clear framework for those who wish to make the Gulf state their permanent home.

Qatar publishes citizenship requirements, says foreigners must speak Arabic
Qatar lists 4 citizenship requirements, includes 25-year residency rule. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/MAHMUD HAMS
Source: Getty Images

Requirements for Qatar citizenship

1. Lawful residence

A foreigner seeking Qatari citizenship must have lived in the country for a minimum of 25 years. This is the baseline residency period required before an application can be considered. Additional conditions are attached to this requirement and can be reviewed on Qatar's official government website.

Read also

Japan explains how many years foreigners must live in the country to apply for citizenship in 2026

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

2. Ability to earn a livelihood

Applicants must demonstrate that they are financially self-sufficient. Qatar requires that an individual be able to earn enough to comfortably meet their own needs without relying on the state.

3. Good behaviour

An applicant's conduct is also taken into account. The individual must have a clean record and must not have been convicted of any criminal offence, whether the crime took place inside Qatar or in any other country.

4. Arabic language proficiency

Citizenship hopefuls are also expected to demonstrate a working knowledge of the Arabic language. This means being able to both speak and write in Arabic, serving as evidence of genuine cultural and linguistic integration into Qatari society.

UAE announces those eligible for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) published the eight categories of foreigners who may be considered for citizenship and the conditions attached to each category.

The UAE explained that only the president, the rulers' and crown princes' courts, executive councils, and the cabinet have the authority to nominate or approve individuals for citizenship. It also warned that citizenship granted under these categories may be withdrawn if the attached conditions are violated.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
USANigerian YouthsDiaspora
Hot:
Utme Brighton butler Good evening message Victor osimhen Blippi