Canada's immigration authority outlined the steps new citizens must follow immediately after their citizenship ceremony

New Canadians face specific travel restrictions tied to their passport and permanent resident card status after the ceremony

The government also listed civic responsibilities and benefits that come with Canadian citizenship

Canada's immigration authority has published official guidance detailing the steps that foreigners must take after they are sworn in as Canadian citizens at a citizenship ceremony.

The guidance, published on the Government of Canada's official website, covers everything from collecting a citizenship certificate to registering to vote and engaging with local communities.

Canada mentions what foreigners must do after they become citizens. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Canada New Citizens: Getting Certificate and Passport

The first thing new citizens must secure is their Canadian citizenship certificate, which serves as official proof of citizenship. Applicants can choose between an electronic or paper format when submitting their application, and they will be asked to confirm that choice at the ceremony itself. The certificate will display the date on which the individual formally became a citizen.

However, the certificate alone is not enough to travel. Canada's immigration authority warned new citizens to wait until they receive a Canadian passport before leaving the country. This is because the permanent resident card, which previously allowed holders to re-enter Canada, is either destroyed or collected at the ceremony.

The citizenship certificate itself is not recognised as a travel document and cannot be used to board a flight back to Canada. A passport application can only be submitted after the citizenship certificate has been received.

Canada Citizens: Civic Duties and Community Benefits

Beyond travel documents, the government also reminded new citizens of their civic responsibilities. Canadian citizens have the right and the responsibility to vote in federal elections.

For provincial or territorial elections, citizens are advised to contact the relevant election authority in their region.

The guidance also encouraged new Canadians to get involved in their communities, describing active participation as a way to make Canada a stronger and more inclusive country.

Additionally, new citizens become eligible for the Canada Strong Pass, a programme that offers free or discounted admission to attractions across the country, including museums, nature sites, and railroad experiences.

Canada announces compulsory citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Canada's immigration authority has outlined the citizenship test requirements that most foreign applicants aged 18 to 54 must complete.

The test can be taken online from anywhere in the world, with applicants given 30 days to complete it after receiving their invitation.

Applicants who do not pass on their first attempt have up to 3 chances to pass, with possible next steps including a re-test, interview, or hearing.

Source: Legit.ng