N110.4bn Fraud: Court Takes Another Action Against Yahaya Bello

Court dismisses Yahaya Bello's jurisdiction challenge in N110.4bn fraud case

Bello stands trial with two defendants on multiple charges including money laundering

Prosecution calls 16th witness, detailing property transaction linked to allegations

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, has dismissed an application by former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Adoza Bello, challenging the court’s jurisdiction to hear the N110.4 billion alleged fraud case filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Maryanne Anenih, in a ruling delivered on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, held that the court had the legal authority to entertain the charge marked FCT/CR/778/2024: Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Yahaya Adoza Bello & 2 Ors.

N110.4bn Fraud: Court Take Another Action Against Yahaya Bello

Source: Twitter

Bello is standing trial alongside Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu on a 16-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

Court rejects abuse of process argument

The former governor had asked the court to strike out the charge, arguing that the FCT High Court lacked territorial jurisdiction and that the proceedings amounted to an abuse of court process due to a separate case before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

However, prosecution counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, opposed the application, describing it as an attempt to delay the trial.

Pinheiro argued that the alleged offences were under the Penal Code and properly within the jurisdiction of the FCT High Court. He also stated that properties allegedly linked to the offences were located in Abuja.

He further explained that the Federal High Court case and the FCT High Court matter were different in nature, as they involved separate allegations and parties.

Trial resumes with 16th prosecution witness

Justice Anenih dismissed Bello’s application, as well as a similar request by the third defendant, for lacking merit.

Following the ruling, the court directed that the trial should continue.

The prosecution called its 16th witness, Baba Isah Usman Baffa, who testified about a property transaction involving Sherrif Plaza, Abuja.

Baffa told the court that Ali Bello purchased Shop B13 at the plaza for N66 million, with payments made in two instalments of N40 million and N26 million.

Court takes action on Blessing CEO

The legal battle involving popular relationship therapist and social media influencer, Blessing CEO has taken another dramatic turn.

The internet personality appeared before the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, where arguments over her bail application were heard, reports Premium Times

Source: Legit.ng